Andy Reid Delivers Good Injury News Ahead of Week 4 vs. Raiders

First place in the AFC West will be on the line when the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in Week 4.

If the Chiefs get the win, they will head into their bye week with an undefeated 4-0 record. That will give them a chance to rest up before having to play 13 consecutive games to finish out the season.

Kansas City Chiefs at Full Health for Week 4 — Minus Josh Simmons

Coach Andy Reid briefly spoke with the media on Friday, and revealed that offensive tackle Josh Simmons has the only current injury on the active 53-man roster.

“The only injury is Josh Simmons,” Reid stated.

Simmons has been sidelined by a bulging disc in his back since training camp. He will have the next two weeks to continue to rehab, with his first possible shot to play in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Defensive back Chamarri Conner will make his season debut against the Raiders on Sunday, who has been out since injuring his knee in training camp. Linebacker Cooper McDonald and defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott remain on injured reserve.

Andy Reid Is Preparing for Tough Battle vs. Raiders’ Defense

Las Vegas’ defense has played a big part in the team’s 3-0 start this season. Reid went on to describe what his offense will have to be cautious of when facing them on Sunday.

“They’ve done a good job punching the ball out, tipped balls, and interceptions,” Reid said. “They’ve covered all those areas and have done a nice job with it. You got to protect the football, is what it comes down to.”

The Raiders lead the NFL with nine takeaways. They’ve forced a league-high five fumbles, and are tied for the league lead in interceptions with four. However, they are allowing 116.3 rushing yards per game, and Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III has been on a tear to start the season.

Kansas City has the No. 2 ranked offense in the league, and are tied for the second-fewest turnovers committed with just two. Walker could be in for another heavy workload this week, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes will look to benefit from it as he has throughout the first three games.