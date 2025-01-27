Chiefs HC Andy Reid Relays Good News Ahead of Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs have turned their full attention to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Super Bowl, and the early injury update from head coach Andy Reid couldn’t have been better for KC.

“Andy Reid said the Chiefs didn’t sustain any major injuries in last night’s win over the Bills,” The Athletic’s Nate Taylor reported on X.

KSHB 41 reporter Nick Jacobs also confirmed Reid’s update, relaying that “Reid said [the Chiefs] came out clean from injuries last night.”

That includes linebacker Nick Bolton, safety Justin Reid and wide receiver/returner Nikko Remigio — who all suffered momentary injuries against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Championship game. And with the NFL’s big game just a day under two weeks away, that’s a great sign that Kansas City will have their full roster as they prepare for a challenging Eagles rematch.

Needless to say, this news sets up the Chiefs with their best possible shot at making history and winning three straight Super Bowls.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Says He’s Already Been Watching Eagles Tape ‘for a While’ on the Monday After the AFC Championship

On Monday, January 27, a reporter jokingly asked Coach Reid if he’s been up watching Eagles tape since 3 a.m. like superstar defensive lineman Chris Jones assumed. Below was Reid’s response — and it’s one of the main reasons this KC team is always so prepared.

“[Jones] was off by a couple of hours, but I’ve been watching it for a while here,” Reid replied with a chuckle. “I try to get back on it. Listen, it’s about the game, right? It’s about how you perform in the game and the Eagles didn’t get there because they’re not a good team. The Eagles got there because they’re the best team in the NFC. They’re a great football team.”

“As coaches, we gotta dig in and get going,” the Chiefs HC continued. “And make sure that we can feed the players a good game plan. Most of that work gets done this week. I know it’s a two-week period before the game but once you get down to New Orleans it’s a bit chaotic. So, you want to make sure you take care of business now.”

Chiefs Will Lean on Super Bowl Experience vs. Eagles, But That Goes Both Ways in 2025

When you get to the playoffs and the Super Bowl, experience matters. That’s been clear as day for anyone who’s followed the Chiefs as they’ve evolved from a near-contender to a perennial one, but you could say the same thing about Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots, or any of the truly great dynasties of the sport.

The more you do it and experience it, the better shot you have at winning the whole thing. And while that’s a major positive for Kansas City under the leadership of Reid, Jones, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, it’s also a cautionary tale.

When the Chiefs played the Eagles in February of 2023, it was the first time that head coach Nick Sirianni, quarterback Jalen Hurts and many other integral members of this Philadelphia organization had experienced competing for a Super Bowl.

That’s not to say the Eagles weren’t focused two years ago, but media week comes with a ton of bells and whistles, and the entire experience certainly takes some getting used to.

This time around, Sirianni will know what to expect, and he’ll coach and prep accordingly. Furthermore, the Chiefs must assume they’re matching up against a much wiser and more seasoned Philly challenger in 2025.