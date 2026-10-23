Andy Reid Gets Irritated With Media Over Josh Simmons Questions

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has a lot on his plate.

He is trying to get his team prepared for a tough road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks under the primetime lights on “Sunday Night Football.” Reid is also navigating through some injuries to key players, such as offensive tackles Josh Simmons and Jaylon Moore, as well as wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Gets Irritated With Media Over Josh Simmons Question

The Chiefs made the decision to place Simmons on injured reserve Thursday to give him more time to rehab the bulging disc in his back that has held him out of action all season long. Reid addressed the media on Friday, and understandably received several question regarding Simmons.

By the end of his press conference, Reid was noticeably agitated over all the questions about Simmons, leading to him saying this:

“I hope this isn’t asked to me every week” Reid said of the situation with Simmons. “I mean, let’s just put this to rest. He’ll take care of that. This isn’t that big of a story. Let’s focus on the football team, the guys that are playing.”

Simmons has been sidelined with his back injury since training camp back in August. Kansas City opted not to place him on IR at the beginning of the regular season, leading many to believe he wouldn’t be out long-term. Now that Simmons is on IR, the questions will die down for at least the next four weeks, but will fire back up when he’s eligible to return in Week 11.

Simmons Collaborated With Numerous People Over His Options

Simmons returned to practice last week as a limited participant. When the decision was made to hold him out of Wednesday’s practice this week, Simmons met with doctors, Chiefs coaches and executives, and his family to determine what his best plan of action would be.

“We give these guys a chance to sort it out with family, agents, all that,” Reid said. “When you’re dealing with backs, that’s a different animal. That can go either way. I thought Rick (head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder) and his crew handled it well. So has Josh. He’s been here every day doing his rehab. These things sometimes work, sometimes they don’t. We’ll just give him time here to see how it goes.”

Reid also said that time is the best thing that can be given to Simmons right now, along with trusting the doctors. While surgery is trying to be avoided, it may end up being necessary.

“Doctors are involved, they’re the ones that end up making he decisions, along with Josh,” Reid continued. “Backs are complicated, we all know that. It might be longer time, extended time. And sometimes you have to have the surgery. We’ll buy a little time, and see how things work for him on the rehab part.”