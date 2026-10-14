Andy Reid Provides Breakthrough Development on Josh Simmons

The Kansas City Chiefs returned to the practice field on Wednesday following their bye week.

They are preparing to host the 0-5 AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs will look to move to 5-0 on the season, and 3-0 inside the division.

Kansas City Chiefs OT Josh Simmons Returning to Practice Ahead of Week 6 Matchup vs. Chargers

Coach Andy Reid spoke to the media ahead of Wednesday’s practice, and announced that wide receiver Rashee Rice is the only player who won’t participate. That means offensive tackle Josh Simmons will practice for the first time since injuring his back during training camp in August.

“Just going to ease him back in,” Reid said of Simmons. “He’s going to practice, but it will be on a limited basis.”

A few weeks ago, Reid revealed that a bulging disc was the specific issue with Simmons’ back injury. It was originally believed that Simmons would be ready to go for the start of the regular season, but he remained sidelined through Week 5’s bye week.

As Reid stated, the Chiefs will be cautious with Simmons. That means it is very possible he doesn’t play against the Chargers Sunday, but could have a shot to play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. For comparison, when defensive back Chamarri Conner returned from his knee injury last month, he needed two weeks of practice before returning to game action.

What Will Chiefs Do With Kahlil Benson When Josh Simmons Returns?

Reid was asked if he has a specific plan for Benson when Simmons does return to the lineup.

“I haven’t even gone there,” Reid said. “I’m just glad he’s (Simmons) having a chance to come back. When you start dealing with backs, you got to ease it back in, if you can get back in at all. I haven’t even really gone there (with Benson).

Reid could decide to replace Jaylon Moore with Benson at right tackle when Simmons comes back. Benson and Moore were competiting for the starting right tackle job before Simmons got hurt, and it appeared Benson had the inside track.

To many people’s surprise, Benson has played well in place of Simmons — even earning AFC Offensive Rookie of the Month honors for September. He has held up impressively against notable pass rushers such as Nik Bonitto, DeForest Buckner, Josh Uche, Chop Robinson, and Maxx Crosby.