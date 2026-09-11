Andy Reid Reveals When He Knew Patrick Mahomes Would Return

When Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore the ACL and LCL in his left knee in Week 15 of 2025, many figured he would miss the beginning of the 2026 season.

However, Mahomes went in for surgery the very next day, and rehabbed relentlessly during the offseason. By the time training camp opened in late July, Mahomes was fully cleared for all football activities. He will now start in the Chiefs’ season opener against the Denver Broncos in Week 1.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Knew Patrick Mahomes Would Be Ready for Week 1 Much Sooner Than He Let On

Reid spoke to the media on Thursday as the Chiefs returned to the practice field to continue their preparations for Denver. Here’s what Reid had to say when asked when he knew Mahomes would be ready to return in time for Week 1.

“He was calculating it pretty early,” Reid said. “When he was doing his MRI, he goes — ‘I’m coming back.’ There was no hesitation. I was there when he was getting his MRI, so I had a chance to see it and hear it. I don’t doubt anything he puts his mind to.”

Even though Reid was confident Mahomes would get himself ready for Week 1, the Chiefs still took precautions by acquiring quarterbacks Justin Fields and Garrett Nussmeier. Mahomes and Reid will attempt to re-establish Kansas City’s offense as one of the best in the NFL, doing so with a new identity.

Andy Reid Is Already Putting a Lot on Patrick Mahomes

Reid will be asking a lot of Mahomes right off the bat, as he has made the decision to start undrafted rookie free agent Kahlil Benson at left tackle in Week 1. Starter Josh Simmons is rehabbing from a back injury, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

Benson will not only be facing the pressure of playing his firs regular season game, but he’ll be going up against one of the best defenses in the NFL. The Broncos lead the league in sacks over the past two years with 131.

Mahomes will have to keep his guard up with pressure coming from his blindside. Hopefully he can get the ball out of his hands quickly, but that will be challenging because Denver also has a very good secondary. Reid may construct his gameplan around the rushing attack, led by new running back Kenneth Walker III.