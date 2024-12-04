Andy Reid Reveals Main Thing Chiefs Are ‘Banking on’ at Left Tackle

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid discussed the immediate plan at left tackle in Week 14.

Throughout the 2024 season, the Kansas City Chiefs’ Achilles heel on the offensive side has been the left tackle position.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach brought in 30-year-old veteran D.J. Humphries just before Thanksgiving to help rectify that problem, but whether it’s Humphries or Joe Thuney serving as the starting left tackle in the coming weeks, head coach Andy Reid made it clear that KC is most likely “banking on” experience.

“[Humphries and Thuney] are veteran guys that we have an option to put in there. So, [we’re] kind of banking on that,” Reid said on December 4, ahead of the Week 14 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Wanya [Morris] and Kingsley [Suamataia] have taken most of the snaps… and D.J. [Humphries] hasn’t played [in 2024], other than the [eight] years before this,” the Chiefs HC went on, reiterating: “So, we’re banking on that part of it with a couple of those guys — that [the] veteran part of it can step in there and take care of it.”

Earlier in the press conference, Reid noted that they are taking things “day-by-day” with Humphries as he gets himself back into football shape. He also confirmed that Thuney and Morris are the other options at left tackle against the Chargers, let’s say the coaching staff deems the newcomer isn’t ready come Sunday.

“I think, eventually, you want to get somebody in there [at left tackle] that does a good job and really can stay in there and be that guy as we develop the young guys,” Reid expressed. “You’re going to have some hiccups — we know that, we knew that going in. But we’ll see if D.J. [Humphries] can do that. [Either] he can do it [or] if he can’t, he can’t. So, we’ll see how it goes.”

New Chiefs OT D.J. Humphries — a Veteran of 99 NFL Starts — Could Serve as Latest Championship Stopgap at Left Tackle

Including the playoffs, Humphries started 99 NFL outings for the Arizona Cardinals from 2016 through 2023. Certain seasons, he missed games due to injuries, but the former first-round talent has never dressed for a game he didn’t start.

It’s an impressive resume to call upon considering Kansas City’s revolving door at the position in recent years.

Since moving on from LT stalwart Eric Fisher, the Chiefs have trotted out Orlando Brown Jr., Lucas Niang (six snaps), Donovan Smith, Morris, Thuney and Suamataia at left tackle. Outside of Brown — who walked in free agency — none of these players have proven 100% that they can be the long-term solution.

Suamataia has a chance, with more development. Morris is still in the mix, perhaps. But none of the candidates have taken the job of Patrick Mahomes’ blindside blocker and run with it — and that player probably isn’t Humphries either.

However, what the former Cardinal does give KC is another viable stopgap. For now, with a three-peat within reach, that’s enough.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Says D.J. Humphries Has ‘Impressed’ Him, Not Frustrated by Left Tackle Situation

Mahomes addressed the media on December 4 after Reid, and he was asked about Humphries and the left tackle situation as well.

“You see how talented he is,” Mahomes said of Humphries ahead of Week 14. “The physical gifts are there. It’s been cool to watch him interact with other guys too, you can tell he’s smart [and] he’s willing to teach guys — which is big in that room, we’ve got a lot of young guys there. So, I’ve been very impressed and I’m excited for him to get more and more work with more and more practice.”

As for all the changes at left tackle, Mahomes voiced that he doesn’t believe the inconsistency at the position has affected him “too much.” He also told reporters that he did not request the benching of Morris despite looking visibly upset in Week 13.

“I did not [request a change at left tackle], no,” Mahomes replied. “I was more upset just cause I felt like there was people open and we hadn’t scored in the red zone. So, I knew that was a big drive and I think I was just more upset about the fact that we didn’t execute at a high enough level in the red zone.”