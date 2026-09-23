Andy Reid Tips His Hand on Mansoor Delane’s Status for Week 3

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for their first road game of the season against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

They returned to practice on Wednesday, which featured the return of safety Chamarri Conner. The Chiefs’ health is improving, and will be key to maintaining as they have an early Week 5 bye week this season.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid delivers great news on CB Mansoor Delane

To the surprise of many, Delane did not play in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts despite logging three full practices leading up to the game. Coach Andy Reid said they wanted to be cautious with the rookie, and only play him in case of an emergency.

While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Reid was asked if he feels like Delane will be “a full go” for Week 3.

“I think so, yeah,” Reid answered. “We’ll play it by ear, but right now I’d tell you yes,”

Delane injured his shoulder after intercepting Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix in Week 1. He battled a shoulder injury throughout a large portion of the offseason, but his current one is not as serious. Delane practiced in full on Wednesday and seems to be tracking in the right direction.

Chiefs’ Full Wednesday Injury Report

Here is Kansas City’s entire injury report for Wednesday:

OT Josh Simmons- DNP (Back)

S Chamarri Conner- LP (Knee)

DL Felix Anudike-Uzomah- LP (Quad)

DL Chris Jones- LP (Calf)

CB L’Jarius Snned- LP (Knee)

CB Mansoor Delane-FP (Shoulder)

QB Patrick Mahomes- FP (Knee)

WR Rashee Rice- FP (Knee)

S Jaden Hicks- FP (Bicep)

LB Jeff Bassa- FP (Shoulder)

LB Jack Cochrane- FP (Calf)

DB Jadon Canady- FP (Knee)

*DNP=Did Not Practice|LP=Limited Practice|FP=Full Practice

No change for Simmons, who has not practiced for weeks as he continues to rehab from his back injury. Jones and Sneed were limited last week, but it did not impact their playing status against the Colts. Reid said they will take things slowly with Conner, who has been out since early during training camp.

One name that stands out is Anudike-Uzomah, who has not previously been on the Chiefs’ injury report. His limited status raises an eyebrow, but we’ll see how he fares over the next two days. Other new additions include Bassa, Cochrane, Hicks, and Canady — but all appear fine after logging full practices.