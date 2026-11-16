Chiefs HC Andy Reid Gives Bleak Update on Josh Simmons’ Return

Coach Andy Reid spoke to the media on Monday following the Kansas City Chiefs’ big 35-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.

He naturally had a lot of positive things to say about his team’s performance. Reid praised young players such as wide receivers Cyrus Allen and Andrew Armstrong, as well as running back Emmett Johnson, for stepping up in a big way. Unfortunately, he provided some unencouraging news on offensive tackle Josh Simmons.

Kansas City Chiefs OT Josh Simmons Not Expected to Return to Practice This Week

Simmons’ 21-day practice window is eligible to be opened this week after missing the required four games while on injured reserve. Reid had this to say when asked if he believes Simmons will practice this week:

“I haven’t visited with Rick (head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder) or Veach (general manager Brett Veach) on that,” Reid said. “I don’t presume that’s going to happen, but I haven’t visited with those guys yet before I say that.”

Simmons is still rehabbing from the back injury he sustained late during training camp. With each passing week it seems more unlikely that he will play in 2026. It probably isn’t a great idea to throw him in at the end of the season and disrupt the flow of the offense. We will know more about Simmons’ status when the Chiefs return to the practice field on Wednesday.

Chiefs Still Trying to Find Offensive Line Consistency

When they have played together, the interior of Kansas City’s offense line has been very good this season. That consists of left guard Kingsley Suamataia, center Creed Humphrey, and right guard Trey Smith.

However, Suamataia has been benched for two games this season for reasons still unknown, and Smith missed most of the Atlanta matchup after sustaining a concussion in the first quarter. Taking both Suamataia and Smith’s place has been fifth-year guard Mike Caliendo, who has struggled mightily. As for Humphrey, is he still an elite blocker, but had issues with errant snaps.

The Chiefs have had problems at both left and right tackle as well. As a whole, rookie Kahlil Benson has exceeded expectations filling in for Simmons on the left side. However, he has had some struggles, particularly in pass protection. Jaylon Moore has been solid at right tackle, but has missed two games due to various injuries. He also had a costly false start penalty in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos that took the game-winning touchdown off the board.