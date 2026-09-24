Chiefs HC Andy Reid Has Warning for Kahlil Benson After Strong Start

One of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ biggest concerns entering the 2026 season was the left tackle position.

Starter Josh Simmons sustained a back injury during training camp, and has been on the shelf ever since. Many believed veteran Jaylon Moore would step in his place, but coach Andy Reid opted for rookie Kahlil Benson. That decision came with scrutiny, but Benson has delivered through the first two weeks.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Believes Things Could Get Tougher for OT Kahlil Benson

While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Reid praised Benson for the job he’s done so far. However, he also warned the rookie that things could get tougher now that teams have tape on him.

“He’s done a nice job,” Reid said of Benson. “We’re early in it, and he’s one of the young guys, but for what we’re asking him to do, he’s done a heck of a job. Every week’s a new week, and the more people are able to study him, then you’re going to get different looks and you got to be able to answer that. When you’re new in the league, that’s what you get. How you handle that is important.”

Benson will definitely face new challenges now that opposing defenses know his tendencies. However, Benson has answered the call against some of the NFL’s top pass rushers, such as Nik Bonitto and DeForest Buckner.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Is Comfortable With Kahlil Benson

Mahomes also spoke with the media Wednesday, and commented on the rapid growth Benson has displayed in a short amount of time.

“Just like any other new player in the offense, the more they’re there, the more comfortable you get with them,” Mahomes said. “He’s putting in the work, and that’s been great to see. He’s learning from his mistakes and getting better. He’s done that since day one that he’s been here. Whenever he continues to put good tape out there, he gets more confident, and gets more confidence in the entire offense.”

Mahomes has had trust issues with his offensive line each of the past few years. He has relied heavily on his scrambling abilities and hasn’t allowed plays to develop due to being under constant pressure. That has not been the case so far in 2026, and it has resulted in a balanced and explosive offense.