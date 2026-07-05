Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Called Out as ‘Tacky,’ ‘Childish’ Over MSG Spectacle

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married Saturday at Madison Square Garden in front of 1,000 guests, and most of the reaction has landed somewhere between adoring and neutral. But not everyone was thrilled with the over-the-top spectacle, with multiple media commentators calling out the couple as “tacky,” “corny” and a “circus,” among other, stronger insults.

While the harshly critical commentary represented a minority view, at least in the media, it pointed to a potential future problem for Swift and Kelce. Namely, that the over-the-top, attention-getting nature of the wedding extravaganza will make it difficult for the couple to demand privacy for future life events.

Perhaps the most emphatic critical commentary came courtesy of Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan, who described the ceremony as a “tacky, childish, narcissistic spectacle of utter trash” in her Saturday Daily Mail commentary. Callahan didn’t stop there, calling the event a “circus” and a “mockery of marriage.”

It is notable that most coverage since Friday night’s wedding has been favorable and even celebratory, full of guest-list breakdowns and photos of the arena decked out like a fairy-tale garden. Callahan, however, was not the only commentator willing to take the iconic mega-celebrity couple to task.

Columnist Rips Taylor Swift’s MSG Wedding ‘Spectacle’

Callahan’s complaints ranged from the guest list to the venue itself. She questioned why comedian Adam Sandler officiated, mocked Lena Dunham’s onstage joke comparing football to gay pornography, and noted that Swift walked down the aisle to one of her own songs. Above all, Callahan couldn’t square Swift’s stated desire for privacy with a ceremony staged inside America’s most famous arena.

That central self-contradiction, Callahan argued, extended to the disruption around Penn Station, where Garden security cut off access to parts of Midtown during a holiday weekend heat wave, straining commuters, small businesses and off-duty NYPD officers pulled into overtime. Callahan characterized Swift as a “narcissist” and questioned why New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani let it happen, in her Daily Mail column.

Callahan also pointed to the Garden’s “JUST&T MARRIED” signage as evidence the couple wanted the spectacle seen, not shielded, predicting that Swift’s future privacy requests will receive little sympathy as a result.

Swift-Kelce Wedding Draws Fire From Other Columnists

New York Post columnist Johnny Oleksinski labeled the ceremony a tacky MSG wedding and circus act, writing that shutting down streets near one of North America’s busiest transit hubs left “nobody, save for the rich and powerful guests, very happy,” in his July 4 column.

Oleksinski also flagged the arena’s “JUST&T MARRIED” marquee as an out-of-touch attention grab, contrasting the ceremony with Madonna’s quietly acclaimed album release the same day.

Fox News host Megyn Kelly derided the wedding production “just so gauche” and making no statement other than “admire me, look at me.” Kelly compared the arena setup, complete with a grand staircase and piano, to “a seven-year-old’s idea of what a grand wedding is,” as quoted by HuffPost.

Radio host Larry Mendte took a similar tack on WOR 710, saying he had nothing against Swift’s music or her personally, but called the street closures and forced NYPD overtime “spoiled brat behavior.”

USA Today columnist Kofi Mframa landed somewhere in the middle, conceding the wedding’s grandiose display of wedding tackiness and noting that Madison Square Garden “isn’t exactly scenic, nor romantic, nor clean.”

“Swift’s whole artifice presents herself as the ‘every girl,'” the USA Today columnist wrote. “Her run-ins with those who do hold some cultural cache exposed just how corny and ham-fisted her attempts at cool can be.”

Even before the wedding took place, the scale of the event drew backlash. In one example, author and activist Abby Stein wrote of the street closures and disruption around MSG, “This should never happen for a private event. No one private citizen, no matter how wealthy, famous, and/or popular, should have the power to shut down this much of a city for a private event.”