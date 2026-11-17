The Kansas City Chiefs have turned to the page to the second half of the 2026 season.

They played the first half without left tackle Josh Simmons, who they selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Simmons injured his back during training camp, and after months of standing pat, the Chiefs finally placed him on injured reserve back in Week 7. Last year, Simmons missed nine games due to a personal situation and a wrist inury.

Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame DT Bill Maas Sounds off on Josh Simmons

Maas played for the Chiefs from 1984-1992, earning accolades such as Defensive Rookie of the Year, Second-Team All-Pro, and two Pro Bowls. He was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in 2025. While joining Starcade Media, Maas expressed his concern over no members of the Chiefs going to bat for Simmons while he has been rehabbing.

“I think the silence coming out of Kansas City about him is deafening,” Maas said. “Not one individual — not one person, not one coach, not anybody has stepped up and said a simple thing like, hey, this guy — when he gets back — he’s going to prove everybody wrong and Chiefs fans are going to love this guy. He’s a dog. He is what we want at left tackle. Nobody, not one teammate, not one coach [is saying that]. I think that’s deafening. I think that sends a loud, clear message that there is an issue.”

Josh Simmons’ 21-Day Practice Window is Eligible to be Opened

Simmons has missed the required four games while on injured reserve, meaning his 21-day practice window can be opened this week. After the 21-day window expires (if the Chiefs ever open it), the team then has to decide to either activate him back to the 53-man roster or place him on season-ending IR.

While speaking to the media on Monday, Reid didn’t seem too optimistic that Simmons will return to practice this week.

“I haven’t visited with Rick (head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder) or Veach (general manager Brett Veach) on that,” Reid said. “I don’t presume that’s going to happen, but I haven’t visited with those guys yet before I say that.”

We should know more about Simmons’ status when Kansas City returns to the practice field on Wednesday afternoon. Rookie Kahlil Benson will continue to hold things down in place of Simmons, and the Chiefs recently brought in veteran offensive tackle Fred Johnson for a workout.