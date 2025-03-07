Bills Team Leader Blasts Chiefs for Super Bowl Performance

The Kansas City Chiefs did not play their best football during Super Bowl 59 versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Andy Reid even admitted as much at the NFL Combine, stating: “It was a bad day to have a bad day.”

Having said that, KC still earned their place in the Super Bowl when they knocked off the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills in the playoffs, and that may have been forgotten by Bills left tackle and team leader Dion Dawkins.

“The immediate feeling [after the AFC championship loss] was, it’s over. What can we do? We lost. Time to go home,” Dawkins told “The Pivot Podcast” with Ryan Clark on March 4. Before adding: “And now, with the time [that’s passed], it’s like — we would have put on a better show in the Super Bowl. We would have put on a better show.”

Dawkins did go on to acknowledge that his team was defeated by the Chiefs, fair and square, but he also continued to guarantee that the Bills would have put together a better performance against the Eagles. Which, considering Kansas City beat Buffalo, is quite difficult to prove.

“Shoot, I am a part of my team, so I think my team is going to put on the best show regardless of anybody performing,” the offensive lineman went on. “We are the ones. We’re raw, our quarterback is raw, our line is raw, D-line is raw, we are the raws — we put on the best show — and we perform at a high level.”

Later, after noting that he didn’t complain at all after the AFC championship and even said good luck to Chris Jones on the field, Dawkins made one final comment that appeared to take a cheap shot at the Chiefs.

“After going to the Super Bowl and seeing it, and feeling those emotions, I’m like, damn,” the 4-time Pro Bowl blocker said. “This is us. Like, we would of did this. Not to say that we would of like went in there and just beat the Eagles, cause it would have been a… we would have had a chance. And we would have had the better chance, in my eyes.”

Dion Dawkins’ Remarks Come off as Sour Grapes as Chiefs Best Bills Once Again

Dawkins can believe whatever he wants to believe, but he really has no proof that the Bills would have done any better against the Eagles than the Chiefs.

Buffalo has not been to a Super Bowl since 1994, and Dawkins has spent his entire career with the Bills. So, quite frankly, he has no clue what playing in that game is like.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, have plenty of Super Bowl experience. They’ve won the big game more than any other franchise in recent years, and they been a part of it almost every year.

They also have plenty of experience eliminating the Bills from the postseason, as they’ve now done it four times since Dawkins’ draft year.