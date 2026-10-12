Brittany and Patrick Mahomes’ $325 Million KC Current Investment Eyes Historic New Milestone

Brittany Mahomes is helping the Kansas City Current make history as the women’s soccer club prepares for what it hopes will be the largest supporter turnout in franchise history.

On October 12, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ wife shared the Current’s announcement on her Instagram Stories, promoting an ambitious attendance goal for the team’s upcoming match against the Washington Spirit.

The club hopes to bring together 18,000 supporters on Sunday, October 25, as part of its “One Current 2026: Bigger Home. Bigger Future” event.

The announcement comes as the organization continues to expand its operations and facilities, including the development associated with its reported $325 million investment.

“The biggest matchday in club history,” the Current wrote on Instagram.

“We need our 12th player for our playoff push on Oct. 25 at 4PM vs. Spirit as we look to set a new attendance record of 18,000.”

The club is planning to accommodate thousands of additional supporters outside CPKC Stadium to reach that goal.

Brittany Mahomes’ KC Current Announces Plans for Historic 18,000-Fan Event

CPKC Stadium, which opened in 2024, has a standard capacity of approximately 12,000 spectators.

To expand its matchday experience, the Current plans to welcome an additional 6,000 fans through a new Grounds Pass at Current Landing, located near the stadium.

The initiative would let the organization host about 18,000 supporters across the two locations, though additional Grounds Pass holders would not be seated inside the stadium.

The event begins at 1 p.m. on October 25, with kickoff against the Washington Spirit scheduled for 4 p.m.

Grounds Passes start at $10 and include access to several activities, including food trucks, games, giveaways and family-friendly entertainment.

Pass holders can also watch the match on a large outdoor screen at Current Landing.

The first 10,000 attendees across CPKC Stadium and Current Landing will receive an exclusive Kansas City Current flag.

Following the soccer match, the club will host a Kansas City Chiefs watch party at Current Landing.

The Current is promoting the event as an opportunity to bring more supporters together during its playoff push.

Brittany Mahomes Celebrated Another KC Current Milestone With Sterling and Bronze

The upcoming event follows another major development for the organization.

On August 3, Brittany attended the grand opening of KC Current Studios, a broadcasting facility designed to produce original programming, live broadcasts, podcasts, and interviews.

The former professional soccer player, who co-owns the Current, brought her two eldest children, Sterling Skye, 5, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III, 3, to the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

During the event, Brittany stood onstage with her children and encouraged them to speak into a microphone.

“One, two, three,” Brittany said before Sterling and Bronze enthusiastically responded, “KC baby!”

The moment appeared in a video the Current shared on Instagram.

“@brittanylynne & the stars of the show at KC Current Studios,” the organization captioned the clip, encouraging followers to listen to the children’s announcement.

Fans reacted positively to the appearance.

“Perfect Sterling & Bronze!!” one commenter wrote.

“Absolutely adorable! Mama looks so proud! The kiddos look proud of themselves too,” another added.

The organization also shared photos of the children holding microphones in the club’s signature light blue.

“Mahomes Mic Check,” the Current captioned the pictures.

Patrick and the Chiefs enter their upcoming game against the Los