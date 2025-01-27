Brittany Mahomes Calls Out Bills Fans for ‘Disgusting’ Move After Chiefs Win

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, has become less vocal on social media in recent years, but she felt compelled to speak out after the AFC Championship game vs. the Buffalo Bills.

“Do we remember this Buffalo?” The caption on Brittany’s Instagram story asked while sharing a photo of a Kermit the Frog doll wearing a Chiefs-colored No. 15 jersey that rival Bills fans seemingly hung by a rope.

“Absolutely disgusting…” The caption continued. Adding: “So as you go home tonight, I pray we become better people.”

Due to his voice’s resemblance to the famous Muppet character, it’s no secret that Patrick Mahomes has often been compared to Kermit the Frog. A Las Vegas Raiders fan brought a similar Mahomes-themed Kermit puppet to Raiders’ training camp this summer, and the Chiefs QB has never been shy about acknowledging that he’s dealt with the comparison for a long, long time.

Referring to Mahomes as Kermit the Frog is one thing though, and hanging a Mahomes-themed Kermit doll by a rope is another — for obvious reasons.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Trolls Haters With Kermit the Frog GIF Ahead of Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes did not comment on Brittany’s Instagram story, but he did appear to fire back at his haters in a different way.

On X, the NFL superstar wrote: “I’ll see yall in New Orleans! ⏰ #ChiefsKingdom.” Followed by a popular Kermit the Frog GIF of the Muppet sipping tea.

The not-so-subtle piece of trolling quickly went viral with over 54,000 likes and 3.2 million views in about 12 hours.

Mahomes’ social media mic drop is funny, no doubt, but the greatest response for his haters is sustained success. After the victory over the Bills, the Chiefs will begin prepping for their fifth Super Bowl appearance in six years.

On top of that, Mahomes and Kansas City also hope to make NFL history, as one more win over the Philadelphia Eagles would secure the first ever three-peat that this league has seen.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Reminds Teammates That the ‘Ultimate Goal’ Has Not Been Achieved

Mahomes spoke with reporters after the AFC Championship game, and he reminded his team that the job is not done.

“It’s a long process [to get to this point] and it takes everybody,” Mahomes voiced. “It takes every single person on the team, and you saw that tonight… That was a great football team that we played, so for us to go through the season and win the games the way that we won them, I’m proud of the team — but like you said, we’re not to the ultimate goal yet.”

That ultimate goal has motivated this Chiefs organization for the better part of the past three years, even if they didn’t realize the journey that they were embarking on.

With that in mind, Mahomes remained humble and grounded, noting that this Super Bowl isn’t necessarily different than any other despite the chance at history.

“I think it will be something I look back [on] at the end of my career if we’re able to go out there and get that three-peat,” Mahomes said. “But at the same time, you just treat it as one season and one Super Bowl run, which is always hard to do.”

“It’s just so hard to get to the Super Bowl, and I don’t take it for granted,” Mahomes explained earlier. “To be able to do it again at Arrowhead was special… Being able to win it at Arrowhead, and then you get that trophy on that stage, and you look around and there’s not a seat empty. It is a special place and I’m glad that I get to be a part of Chiefs Kingdom.”

Mahomes also told reporters that he’ll hold onto these moments and memories for the rest of his life.