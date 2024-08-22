Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu Questions Rare Inter-Division Trade in NFC

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu took to social media on August 22 to ask the question that everyone was thinking after the Washington Commanders traded wide receiver Jahan Dotson to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles.

“Why would the commanders do that,” Omenihu wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Commanders sent Dotson and a fifth-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and two seventh-round picks on August 22. The move came after Dotson struggled during training camp and the preseason and was trending towards losing his starting role opposite of veteran Terry McLaurin on offense.

Jahan Dotson Couldn’t Raise Level of Play Despite Better QB Play

Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 178 pounds, Dotson — the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft — entered the NFL out of Penn State as a player who could win at all three levels of the field with smooth route running and exceptional hands. That led to an overall successful rookie season for Dotson by way of a 35-532-7 stat line in 12 regular season games played, according to Pro Football Reference.

Dotson took a step back during the 2023 season, which in part was because of poor quarterback play. With Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett under center for Washington at different points in the season, Dotson accumulated 49 receptions on 83 targets for 518 yards and 4 touchdowns in 17 regular season games played.

Despite the Commanders drafting LSU QB Jayden Daniels second overall in April, a higher level of QB play for the team this summer has not equated to a higher level of play for Dotson. So, the Commanders moved on from Dotson before his value dipped more.

Trading Dotson before the regular season made sense for Washington. But trading him to an NFC East rival at an affordable rate was an odd move, to say the least.

X Users Reacted to Eagles Trading for Jahan Dotson

Other X users reacted to the Commanders trading Dotson to the Eagles.

“Craziest thing is Philly doesn’t need him to be excellent,” one person wrote. “He’s already an upgrade over what we had at WR3 currently. Saquon [Barkley], AJ Brown, [DeVonta] Smith, and Dallas [Goedert] already unstoppable. Who’s left to guard Dotson?”

“One thing is certain now, Johan Dotson will most likely be WR3. The other thing is that I can’t remember the last time the Eagles had WR depth like they do now. Love the move,” another person wrote.

“A great young receiver with experience to fill in at #3. On a rookie deal, for a 3rd and we get a 5th back?? I mean. This could only be a W,” another person wrote.

“Could’ve been avoided if the last regime would’ve made the right call and took Chris Olave,” another person wrote. “All seriousness, best of luck to Jahan. The new regime must didn’t see the progression from him. Let’s go Washington.”

“I don’t think a player has ever been given any more motivation,” another person wrote. “If you know the history between these franchises you know how crazy a statement was just made by Washington.”