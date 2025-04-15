Chiefs Show Interest in ‘Former Blue-Chip Recruit’ Ahead of NFL Draft: Report

Hi, Subscriber

An NFL insider connected the Kansas City Chiefs to Oregon cornerback Dontae Manning ahead of the NFL draft.

The Kansas City Chiefs were connected to another NFL draft prospect on April 14, as KPRC 2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported that KC “worked out” Oregon “former blue-chip prospect” and cornerback Dontae Manning.

The 5-foot-11 CB also worked out with the Seattle Seahawks, per Wilson’s source, and has garnered “interest” with the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.

The Athletic’s lead draft analyst Dane Brugler provided some more information on Manning’s past as a former top recruit. As well as what’s gone wrong since then.

“A five-star recruit, he was a consensus top five corner in his class and originally committed to Oklahoma before flipping to Oregon,” Brugler wrote. “[Manning] struggled to separate himself as a full-time starter and spent most of his career as a nickel/dime outside corner (22.8 defensive snaps per game in 2024). He was able to make an impact as a senior as a core-four special-teamer (216 special teams snaps in 2024).”

As Chiefs fans know, KC general manager Brett Veach loves betting on upside talent and athleticism. If Manning winds up in Kansas City, it’d be another case of Veach trusting his coaching staff to get the most out of the Oregon product.

Brugler projected Manning as an undrafted free agent, so the Chiefs would likely be targeting him either in the later rounds or via signing.

Potential Chiefs NFL Draft Target Dontae Manning Credited With ‘Electric Speed’ & ‘Rare, Athletic Gifts’

As noted above, Manning’s physical traits are what set him apart as a former top prospect.

“Dontae Manning has electric speed but lacks fundamental transition ability to stay attached to routes,” Brugler scouted. “His anticipation and feel for concepts are still in the development phase.”

“Overall, Manning doesn’t have draftable tape on defense,” the expert pointed out, “but he offers a combination of rare length, athletic gifts and special teams experience that makes him worth bringing to training camp.”

Manning ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. His short shuttle and three-cone drill times were 4.38 seconds and 7.07 seconds, respectively.

Chiefs Have Several Looming Decisions to Make at Cornerback

Don’t be surprised if Veach adds upside cornerback depth like Manning in the 2025 NFL Draft. Hoping to hit on a developmental flier.

Assuming an extension or fifth-year option is worked out with Trent McDuffie, he and free agent signing Kristian Fulton are practically locked in as long-term starters.

Beyond those two and 2023 draft pick Chamarri Conner — a natural safety that often chips in at nickelback — several free agent decisions loom.

The Chiefs have generally displayed an interest in re-signing their own draft picks under Veach. And they have some work to do in that department at cornerback.

Outside of McDuffie, fellow draftmates Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams and Nazeeh Johnson will be due for a new contract next offseason. Not to mention starting safety Bryan Cook.

Watson has become a popular trade candidate for this reason, although Kansas City has expressed no public interest in such a move. It will certainly be interesting to see how many of these 2026 free agent CBs find new homes on the open market.

For Williams and Johnson, the thought of more playing time somewhere else could weigh into their decision too. But generally speaking, cash is king, and these young players will most likely end up taking the best offer that they can get.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus specialize on the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, with expert knowledge on each based on years of coverage. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include Heavy on Jets, FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

