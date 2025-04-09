Chiefs Pushed to ‘Revitalize’ Key Position With Home Run Threat & Trendy Pick

The latest Kansas City Chiefs trend involves KC bringing in a new running back in the NFL draft who can push Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt for the starting job — and Iowa star Kaleb Johnson has become a very popular candidate in recent weeks.

On April 8, ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. mocked Johnson to the Chiefs in round two, reasoning:

“Isiah Pacheco was out for most of the season (leg), and Kareem Hunt was signed off the street as a replacement. Still, we can’t ignore the Chiefs’ 4.0 yards per carry last season, which ranked 29th in the NFL. No team had fewer runs for at least 10 yards (33).”

“Kansas City re-signed Hunt and brought in Elijah Mitchell to back up Pacheco, but Johnson could entirely revitalize this run game,” Kiper continued. “He ran for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns last season.”

It’s not the first time Johnson has been mocked to the Chiefs. In fact, he’s becoming a trendy prediction that appears to be gaining steam as a potential scheme fit.

Two reasons for that are Johnson’s dual threat ability and home run potential.

NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah called the former Hawkeye “valuable in the passing game.” He tallied 22 receptions for 188 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2024, but Jeremiah also praised his ability to “identify and anchor down versus blitzers.” Not to mention his “reliable hands.”

As for the latter, Jeremiah credited Johnson with being “at his best on one-cut runs, where he picks a lane and explodes north/south.” This led to a lot of “home runs” in college, as the patient Johnson can hit an “extra gear” once a hole develops.

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco’s Poor Luck Continues as Strength of NFL Draft Class Does Not Improve His Odds

In truth, Pacheco had a hard luck season and injury at the most inopportune time. Head coach Andy Reid gave the former seventh-round breakout a vote of confidence at the NFL owner’s meeting, but the Chiefs would be foolish to ignore the running back position in the upcoming draft.

By all accounts, 2025 flaunts a uniquely strong RB class. And Johnson is just one of the many options — although he could be the early front runner for the job based on multiple analyst predictions.

NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein described Johnson as “patient but decisive.” Per the draft analyst, the ball carrier is “built like a bruiser, but his style is more finesse, preferring to win with tempo and decisiveness.”

That all comes together on tape, presenting a smooth product and potential three-down runner that has the vision to allow blockers to “do their job” in front of him.

With Pacheco struggling to regain his form after returning from injury, he’ll have to prove he’s up to the task this summer. After all, with free agency looming in 2026, it won’t be long before the 2022 draft pick loses snaps to either Hunt or someone like Mitchell or Johnson if he falters early on.

Kiper Sticks With Josh Simmons to Chiefs in Round 1

Kiper didn’t just agree with the recent KC consensus at running back on April 8. He also echoed a first-round selection that has become the most typical Chiefs NFL draft prediction throughout this cycle.

That expected pick is Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons at No. 31 overall.

“If Simmons didn’t injure his knee last October, we might not be having this conversation — because his projection might be closer to the top 10,” Kiper reminded. “He has really good footwork and power, and he gave up just one sack over 19 career starts at left tackle. Heck, he hadn’t given up a single pressure in six games before the injury last season. That’s the kind of pass protection the Chiefs need.”

“Kansas City tried Wanya Morris and Kingsley Suamataia at left tackle, but neither held up well,” the long-time draft guru went on. “It kicked guard Joe Thuney outside, but he’s in Chicago now.”

“The Chiefs have to find a legitimate answer [at left tackle],” Kiper concluded, “and while they signed Jaylon Moore to be that, it’s no sure thing. He was a backup in San Francisco.”