Chiefs Trade Pitch Pulls off Rare Deal With Rival Raiders

There’s a scenario where the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders could be trade partners in the upcoming NFL draft.

During his most recent two-round mock draft on April 2, ESPN insider and draft analyst Field Yates predicted that the Chiefs would trade out of round one. And he suggested the Raiders as a team that could be looking to jump back into the back portion of the first round.

“With New England jumping to No. 30 to take [offensive tackle Josh] Conerly, the Chiefs might look at the OT board and think they could get someone early on Day 2 and improve one of their later-round picks,” Yates hypothesized. Adding: “The depth of this class aligns nicely with their biggest needs. And the Raiders might see a fit on offense that they can’t let slip away.”

Below was his full trade proposal:

Chiefs get a second rounder (No. 37 overall) and an early third rounder (No. 68).

a second rounder (No. 37 overall) and an early third rounder (No. 68). Raiders get No. 31 and a late third rounder (No. 95 overall).

So, in essence, Kansas City would move back six slots from day one to day two in order to move up 17 slots later on in round three. A worthwhile exchange if the board shakes out in a way KC doesn’t like at No. 31.

Chiefs ‘Get Their Guy’ After NFL Draft Trade With Raiders

Obviously, this is all theoretical, but Yates believes the Chiefs can make a trade like this and still get a player that they might have taken at No. 31 overall.

In this case, the draft expert sent them Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons — a first-round talent whose injury history could cause him to fall on draft night.

“The Chiefs are finally on the board after our projected trade out of the first round,” Yates wrote. “But good news: They get their guy.”

“Simmons is coming off a torn patellar tendon, which is the only reason he is even in this range,” he explained. “If healthy, he would be long gone by the second round — and he still might go much sooner than this. But Kansas City can afford to be patient after signing Jaylon Moore in free agency, and Simmons could be eased into action behind him.”

If they were to strike out at offensive tackle in this 37th overall range, the Chiefs could also target a defensive tackle, edge rusher, running back or wide receiver instead. Like Yates mentioned above, “the depth of this class aligns nicely with their [positional] needs.”

With Kansas City, Simmons could redshirt his rookie season as he gets healthy and learns the KC offense.

Raiders End up With WR Luther Burden III After Trading up With Chiefs

Yates had Las Vegas selected star running back Ashton Jeanty in the top 10, and they used their second first rounder to add another playmaker after the pick exchange with Kansas City.

At pick No. 31, Yates predicted that the Raiders would nab Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III.

“Wide receiver is high on the Raiders’ needs list,” he reasoned. “The value wasn’t there at No. 6, as we instead went with Jeanty. But considering Jakobi Meyers was the only Las Vegas receiver over 600 yards last season, it makes sense for the Raiders to surge back into the first round to take the extremely talented Burden.”

“[Burden] was dominant in 2023, when he had 1,212 receiving yards, including 710 after the catch,” Yates continued. “He had a modest 2024 (676 yards), but his explosiveness and power with the ball in his hands give him game-changing ability.”

The only downside of this KC trade pitch is that it would allow the division rival Raiders to bolster their offense with a second new weapon with dynamic traits.