Chiefs’ Actions Hint Key Positional Pursuit Is Far From Over

The Kansas City Chiefs’ first free agent addition of 2025 — not counting re-signings — was left tackle Jaylon Moore.

KC awarded Moore $30 million over two years with a whopping $21.24 million guaranteed, which was a bit of a gamble considering his starting experience. And yet, it felt like the Chiefs got their guy that would be tasked with protecting Patrick Mahomes’ blindside for the next couple of years, minimum.

Although Moore should get the first crack at the starting gig either way, that last statement appears much less definitive as we get closer and closer to the NFL draft.

According to A-to-Z Sports Kansas City reporter Charles Goldman, “most of the Chiefs’ reported [top 30 draft] visits thus far have been with offensive tackle prospects.”

It’s still early in the top 30 visit process, but KC has already met with five known OT prospects and counting as of March 24, per Goldman. That list includes BYU LT Caleb Etienne, NC State’s Anthony Belton, Oregon State’s Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, Kansas’ Bryce Cabeldue and Washington State’s Esa Pole.

Later in his report, Goldman also noted that “according to [NFL insider] Tony Pauline, Kansas State LT Easton Kilty is expected to participate in the Chiefs’ local pro day” as well. And “Minnesota’s Aireontae Ersery spent time with a Kansas City Chiefs scout to wrap up his Pro Day, according to Pioneer Press reporter Andy Greder.”

Needless to say, the Chiefs are still showing a whole lot of interest in the O-tackle position despite signing Jawaan Taylor in 2023 and Moore this March. A strong hint, perhaps, that they’re not done adding at the position.

NFL Experts Agree Left Tackle Is Still a Need for Chiefs — & Like Josh Simmons as a Fit

The Chiefs’ actions outweigh predictions, but some of the more tapped-in draft experts seem to agree that left tackle is still a major KC need, even after the Moore signing.

In his third official first-round mock draft of the year, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah sent Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons to the Chiefs at No. 31 overall.

Reasoning: “I know the Chiefs signed Jaylon Moore in free agency, but I’m not so sure Simmons won’t ultimately be the better option for them at left tackle. Regardless, building quality depth up front would seem like a wise move based on the issues they dealt with last season.”

Turns out, this has become a popular prediction as The Athletic’s Ben Standig settled on the exact same outcome on March 24.

“Everyone saw the [Philadelphia] Eagles’ pass rushers demolish Kansas City’s offensive line in the Super Bowl,” Standig argued. “Simmons had top-15 potential before a left knee injury cost him 10 games in 2024. The three-year starter for Ohio State would challenge Jaylon Moore on the left side, join the battle to replace left guard Joe Thuney or prep for the future while working as a needed swing tackle.”

Considering he’s still recovering from injury, the Chiefs profile as a soft landing spot for Simmons and this does feel like a solid fit all around with Moore and Taylor starting out of the gates. Perhaps, if Moore struggles, Simmons could eventually take over the role in 2025 or 2026.

Chiefs Do Have Slight Insurance Policy Built Into Jaylon Moore’s Contract

The hope is that Moore succeeds and gets extended long-term, but let’s say things don’t work out or the Chiefs see more upside going with a cheaper prospect, KC general manager Brett Veach did build himself an insurance policy within the new left tackle’s contract.

Per Over the Cap, Kansas City can save $8 million by releasing Moore at any point of the 2026 offseason. They would incur a $10.745 million dead cap hit, so this is by no means the preferred route, but it’s an option, nonetheless.

It seems the Chiefs will continue to throw educated dart tosses at left tackle until they hit on a bullseye. Considering the stakes — i.e. Mahomes’ long-term health — can you blame them?