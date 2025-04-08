Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Met With 6-Foot-5 D-Lineman Who Is ‘Gaining Buzz’: Insider

Chiefs spend NFL draft visit on Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins.
The Kansas City Chiefs looked into a popular defensive lineman that could be a fit for Steve Spagnuolo's defense.

The Kansas City Chiefs spent a top 30 visit on Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, according to FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: Georgia DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has been one of the busier prospects in this class,” Schultz reported. Noting: “He’s visiting the [Minnesota] Vikings and [Atlanta] Falcons this week. He’s also met with the [New Orleans] Saints, [Carolina] Panthers, Chiefs, [San Francisco] 49ers, [Buffalo] Bills and [Philadelphia] Eagles since his pro day.”

“Ingram-Dawkins is gaining buzz as a potential Day 2 pick,” Schultz went on to add. “He brings true NFL size at 6-5, 276 pounds and posted elite numbers at the Combine — including a 36-inch vertical and 10-4 broad jump, both tops among all DTs.”

Potential Chiefs NFL Draft Target Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Is a Former 5-Star Recruit Who Can ‘Eat Blocks’

Ingram-Dawkins didn’t get a lot of starter snaps at Georgia until his senior year in 2024. In that final collegiate season, he racked up a career-high 3.0 sacks and 8 tackles for a loss.

On that subject, NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein relayed that the Georgia product is “ready to do it, with the tools to do it, but is still learning how to do it.” Adding: “Ingram-Dawkins’ relative lack of experience shows up with inconsistent instincts in the run game and a lack of development as a rusher.”

Having said that, there is a lot of upside in Ingram-Dawkins’ game.

The Draft Network’s Daniel Harms described Ingram-Dawkins as “a powerful and versatile defensive lineman who can eat blocks and impose himself on offensive linemen with his length.” He also reminded that Ingram-Dawkins is a former five-star recruit.

“Ingram-Dawkins has a good NFL floor as an EDGE or 3-4 defensive end with his power, pad level, technique as a run defender, and alignment versatility,” Harms continued later. Admitting that he’s also a “project as a pass rusher with enticing tools that may never develop.”

It’s possible the Chiefs could utilize Ingram-Dawkins at defensive tackle as well. Given how defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo likes to mix and match in the trenches.

Zierlein classified the youngster as a D-tackle, while Harms labeled him as more of a DE or edge, so he appears to be a bit of a tweener anyhow.

“[Ingram-Dawkins] possesses an impressive blend of size and suddenness that allows him to attack blocks or shoot gaps,” Zierlein scouted. “He’s a bender with excellent range and change of direction [who] offers more flash than finish as a pass rusher, but has all of the tools to get after pockets when his hands and approach get trained up.”

“He’s also scheme- and position-versatile with loads of upside,” the veteran analyst continued, “but he’s still developing and has a wider gap between his ceiling and floor relative to his fellow D-line prospects.”

Defensive Line Should Be a Focus Area for Chiefs in NFL Draft

The Chiefs will need to rebuild some of their depth on the defensive line. And the best way to do that is in the draft.

This offseason alone, Spagnuolo’s unit lost long-time staff favorites Derrick Nnadi and Tershawn Wharton. Not to mention players like Chris Jones and Mike Pennel are only getting older.

KC general manager Brett Veach has done a tremendous job of restocking the secondary and the linebacker unit with young talent. But he’s had mixed results on the defensive line.

George Karlaftis was his best pick, and Mike Danna was another good one.

There have also been misses. 2023 draft pick Keondre Coburn didn’t last long in Kansas City, and edge rusher BJ Thompson struggled before his health scare and has not taken the field since.

Fellow defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah — a first-round pick — is also entering a crucial year three after a slow start to his NFL career.

Perhaps Ingram-Dawkins can help the Chiefs restock their depth in the trenches.

