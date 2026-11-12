Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Sends Clear Message on Baby No. 4 Rumor

The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot to celebrate this week. Not only are they coming off a big 35-12 win over the New York Jets, but they also acquired wide receiver Josh Downs in a trade, bringing in a much-needed new weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Always exciting adding another player,” Mahomes told reporters on November 11. “Adding someone who’s been productive in this league and can really help out… I can tell he’s going to fit in that room perfectly.”

Mahomes, who appeared to suffer an elbow injury on his throwing arm against the Jets, feels like he’s in a “great” spot. “I’ll be on the practice field and be able to throw the football and all the different types of stuff. “We’ll continue this process all week,” he said of treatment and physical therapy, “so that I can be 100% on Sunday, whenever we get to Atlanta.”

Chiefs Kingdom is also getting a brand new fan as Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, announced they’re expecting baby No. 4 on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Mahomes opened up about the big family news and addressed a fan theory regarding his wife’s pregnancies.

Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Chiefs’ Super Bowl Odds Amid Brittany’s Pregnancies

Following the couple’s baby announcement, fans couldn’t stop discussing the team’s Super Bowl appearances in relation to Brittany’s pregnancies. The three-time Super Bowl MVP and Brittany are parents to three children: Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 22 months.

The Chiefs reached the 2020 Super Bowl while Brittany was pregnant with Sterling. Kansas City lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She gave birth to Bronze in November 2022, after which the Chiefs went on to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Current co-owner gave birth to Golden during their playoff bye week in January 2025. The Chiefs once again returned to the Super Bowl but lost to the Eagles.

When asked if this trend will continue, Mahomes couldn’t help but laugh. “I’m hoping!” he said. “I don’t know if Brittany is, but I’m hoping that we can keep that going and get another Super Bowl win with a baby on the way. That’d be awesome for sure.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Would Like ‘Even Up the Score’ With Another Boy

“It’s obviously a blessing,” Mahomes said of Brittany’s fourth pregnancy. “To have another baby on the way. I’m excited for it.” While they don’t know the gender yet, “I’m hoping that me and Bronze can even up the score. But I’m just praying for a healthy baby at the end of the day.”

With the couple’s tendency to name their baby after precious metals, fans also guessed what they will name baby No. 4.

If it’s a boy, Copper seemed to be a fan favorite. If it’s a girl, Opal and Diamond were also floated as options.

The Mahomes also have two dogs named Silver and Steele.