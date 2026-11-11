Chiefs Announce Big Chris Jones News Ahead of Falcons Matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs got back on track after losing back-to-back games with a 35-12 win over the New York Jets in Week 9.

They will now turn their attention to beating the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10. The Falcons have been inconsistent this season, but do have some big wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers. With the game being in Atlanta, the Chiefs will need to be sharp.

Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Chiefs took to social media to announce that star defensive tackle Chris Jones has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Jets. Jones racked up four total tackles, two sacks, two quarterback hits, and one pass defensed in the matchup.

With his second sack on the day, he passed Chiefs Hall of Famer Tamba Hali for the second-most sacks in team history with 90. Hali is now third with 89.5. It was a breakout performance for Jones in 2026. Before Week 9, he had just a half sack. Hopefully that propels him to consistently bring opposing quarterbacks down and be a force during the second half of the season.

Chiefs’ Pass Rush is Trending Upward

Kansas City’s defense recorded five total sacks against the Jets. Defensive ends George Karlaftis and Ashton Gillotte accounted for the other three, with Karlaftis getting two of them. Karlaftis has been on a tear as of late, posting four sacks, nine passes defensed, and 21 quarterback pressures this season.

Lack of sacks have held back an otherwise very good Chiefs defense. If the unit can maintain this momentum moving forward, it will be one of the strongest in the league. After passing Hali in the record books, Jones credited his teammates for paving the way to help him get there.

“It’s a testament to all my teammates,” Jones said. “One person gets the credit, but it takes a village of unselfish teammates for me to be successful. Especially getting to 90 sacks, it’s not an easy task. Super grateful for my teammates on this journey that I’ve had in order to even get close to that.”