Chiefs Rookie R Mason Thomas Reveals Key Advice From George Karlaftis

The Kansas City Chiefs are banking heavily on their 2026 draft class.

Their first three picks in particular — cornerback Mansoor Delane, defensive tackle Peter Woods, and defensive end R Mason Thomas — need to be key contributors for the team to have long-term success.

Kansas City Chiefs Rookie R Mason Thomas Discusses George Karlaftis’ Leadership and Advice

Thomas made a big first impression in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, recording a sack and tackle for loss. However, he hasn’t been able to log another sack through the last six games. While speaking to the media on Friday, Thomas revealed a bit of advice given to him by veteran defensive end George Karlaftis.

“Just to be relentless,” Thomas said. “Just to keep going. You don’t know when it’s going to come, that’s why you should go full-speed every time.”

Thomas admitted he has been frustrated with his lack of recent production, but is confident he and the rest of the Chiefs’ pass rush will have a breakthrough.

“Of course you want to get there every snap,” Thomas said. “That’s not reality, though. Especially if they get the ball out fast. It’s not humanly possible to get there in under two seconds. I get frustrated, but growing pains, going through it, making those mistakes and learning from it, hopefully we can get after it these next 10 games.”

R Mason Thomas is Learning More Each Week

Thomas also talked about what he has learned about being a pro throughout the first seven games of his NFL career.

“The biggest part has been the speed of the game, the physicality of the game,” Thomas said. “It relates to college, but it just takes it to another level. I think the more experience you get, the more looks you get, the more feel of the game you get, I think that’s what’s been helping me through these seven games.”

Thomas has recorded six total tackles, one sack, nine quarterback pressures, and two passes defensed on the season in a rotational role with Karlaftis, Ashton Gillote, and Felix Anudike-Uzomah. He saw a season-low 27 snaps against Broncos last week, and is eager to learn and improve.

“There’s going to be growing pains, there’s going to be mistakes,” Thomas said. “I’m ready for mistakes, the growth, the watching bad plays. It’s something you got to get through.”