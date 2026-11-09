Chiefs Expect to Get Pair of Key Playmakers Back vs. Falcons

The Kansas City Chiefs got a much-needed victory in Week 9 over the New York Jets.

They were reeling a bit after back-to-back road losses to the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos. Now having bounced back and gotten to a 6-2 record, Kansas City is expected to get healthier and go back on another winning streak.

Kansas City Chiefs Confident That CB Mansoor Delane and DT Peter Woods Will Return in Week 10 vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Chiefs won comfortably 35-12 against the Jets despite being a bit shorthanded. However, CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson revealed that the team expects cornerback Mansoor Delane and defensive tackle Peter Woods to be back for their Week 10 matchup against the Falcons.

Delane aggravated his right shoulder two weeks ago, causing him to sit out against the Jets, and last week’s contest against the Broncos. His issues with the shoulder can be traced all the way back to OTAs. Delane reinjured it in Week 1, forcing him to miss most of that game, as well as Week 2.

Woods sustained a neck injury against Denver. He did not return when he exited the matchup, and was held out against New York. Coach Andy Reid described it as a “stinger,” which caused him to miss every practice last week.

Chiefs Need Delane and Woods to Come up Big Down the Stretch

Kansas City selected both Delane and Woods in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. It traded up to the No. 6 overall pick to take Delane, and landed Woods at No. 29. The Chiefs are banking on each of them to develop into cornerstone pieces of their defense for the future.

That future could be as soon as the second half of this season. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo typically increases the playing time of his rookies as the year unfolds. Delane has already proven himself as one of Spagnuolo’s better players. In four games played, Delane has recorded an impressive stat line of 27 total tackles, one interception, and five passes defensed.

Woods has been a bit slower to come along. That was expected, as defensive tackles typically need more time to develop. He also has proven veterans ahead of him in Chris Jones and Khyiris Tonga. Woods has just a half sack on the season, but has shown some promise getting pressure. Him putting it together down the stretch would provide a major boost to the defense.