Chris Jones Clears the Air on Sideline Altercation With Joe Cullen

The Kansas City Chiefs got a 22-6 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 to move to 5-0 on the season.

The defense carried the team throughout the game. Although Kansas City’s offense turned the ball over twice, the defense allowed just 259 total yards and forced two turnovers of its own. Despite that, star defensive tackle Chris Jones continued his struggles, and was caught in a heated exchange on the sidelines with defensive line coach Joe Cullen.

Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones Clears the Air on Altercation With Joe Cullen

While speaking to the media on Thursday, Jones was naturally asked what the spat between him and Cullen was all about, and if they have moved on from it.

“It’s just the passion of wanting to win, wanting to succeed, wanting to be great, and push each other beyond measurers,” Jones said. “I think that’s what you got right there. Me and Joe are pretty emotional and competitive. I think it’s more so about pushing the best out of each other. It’s a push-pull technique. Push each other and pull each other together at the end of the game.”

It isn’t uncommon for top players and their coaches to get caught up in the moment and get mad at each other. The important thing is that it gets squashed quickly, which the Chiefs do a great job of doing.

Chris Jones’ Efforts Aren’t Showing up on Stat Sheet

Jones is a tough player to evaluate. He commands a lot of attention from opposing offensive linemen, facing constant double-teams. Jones still usually gets a good push, opening things up for others to make plays.

Statistically, Jones has been on a steady decline over the past few years. So far in 2026 he has recorded just 13 total tackles and a half sack. After posting 26 total sacks in 2022 and 2023, Jones has only 13.5 since.

The Chiefs ended their three-game streak of no sacks against the Chargers, bringing down quarterback Justin Herbert four times. Hopefully they can carry that momentum throughout the rest of the season, with Jones becoming a big part of it. He has more help around him this year with a healthy George Karlaftis, as well as rookies R Mason Thomas and Peter Woods.