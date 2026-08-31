NFL Analyst Blasts Current State of Chiefs Franchise

After years of being solidified as one of the NFL’s elite teams, the Kansas City Chiefs are entering the 2026 season with numerous question marks.

The wheels fell of their dynasty run in 2025, as the Chiefs lost eight of their final nine games en route to a 6-11 record. They have rebuilt a significant portion of their roster with young talent during the offseason, but are still leaning on some key veterans. That has made it difficult to evaluate where Kansas City now ranks in the league.

NFL Analyst Bill Simmons ‘Doesn’t See the Talent’ With the Kansas City Chiefs

On a recent episode of his podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons had some harsh criticisms for the current state of the Chiefs franchise — starting with coach Andy Reid.

“Reid was terrible last year,” Simmons said. “Their coaching staff was terrible. All the stories that came out of Kansas City were that the team was unfocused, that guys were lazy coming out of meetings. It was kind of like the classic, the players were running the team.”

While Reid is known for giving his players leeway to let their personalities shine, he also has a reputation for running tough and demanding practices. Perhaps something was lacking in the accountability department last season, but Reid addressed that by bringing back Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator, who is the definition of a disciplinarian coach.

Bill Simmons Calls out Several Chiefs Stars

After blasting Reid, Simmons then turned his attention to many of Kansas City’s top players that helped take the franchise prominence over the past decade.

“They signed Kenneth Walker,” Simmons continued. “Good. Rashee Rice might not be in jail for most of the year. Fine. Xavier Worthy is healthy. Are we sure he’s good? It’s a lot like glass-half-full with them because they’re the Chiefs. Chris Jones is what, 32, 33? Just feels like they’re gonna move into this different era. I think they know it from the way they treated guys in the draft and trying to get picks. I think this is a transition year for them.”

Simmons also went as far to say that tight end Travis Kelce’s days as an impact player in the NFL are behind him.

“Kelce, I just feel like I didn’t give him points,” Simmons said. “I think it’s over for him as an impact guy.”

It isn’t out of the realm of possibilities that Simmons is right, but players such as Kelce and Jones haven’t fallen into obscurity yet, even if they’re exiting their prime. Perhaps being surrounded by an infusion of young talent will be just what they need to open things up for them and continue to play at a high level.