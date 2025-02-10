Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs’ Chris Jones Sends 4-Word Message to KC Fans After Super Bowl Loss

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones.
Getty
Kansas City Chiefs' superstar defensive lineman Chris Jones finally posted after the Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kansas City Chiefs’ superstar defensive lineman Chris Jones has remained silent since the conclusion of Super Bowl LIX, but he finally spoke on February 10, sending a brief message to the KC fans who follow him on X.

Chris Jones X post after Super Bowl LIX.

@StoneColdJones on X

“What a year….KC,” Jones said, as he deals with the mental and physical pain of coming just short of a three-peat.

The post appeared well-received by Chiefs Kingdom, as it reached 9,000 likes in under two hours.

Chiefs’ Chris Jones Had Rough Outing vs. Eagles in Super Bowl LIX

Like most Chiefs, Jones was not at his best during Super Bowl 59. The key impact defender was held off the stat sheet for the most part outside of 3 quarterback pressures (1 of which was considered a QB hit by Pro Football Focus), and he also left the field twice in some extreme discomfort.

The first moment of concern occurred after the Eagles’ initial touchdown — which was achieved by utilizing the “tush push.” Clearly, Jones was caught right in the thick of the rugby-like scrum, as he was seen receiving some sort of neck treatment after the play.

Then, later on, Jones left the game with what appeared to be some sort of “knee injury.”

He ended up logging just 44 defensive snaps, which was tied for his lowest snap count of the season — not including Week 18 in which starters were rested.

As one of the Chiefs’ highest paid players, that effort is obviously not good enough from Jones, but it’s easy to forget that the game wrecker goes up against a double-team on most of his snaps. Philadelphia also flaunts one of the best offensive lines in football, so this was no easy matchup for Jones and the entire KC defensive line.

Having said that, you’d always like to see more of an impact from an athlete that’s earning over $31 million per year, and Jones understands that as much as anyone. Similar to superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, this performance will no doubt motivate the integral disruptor in 2025.

Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Chris Jones’ End of Year Post

The Kansas City community mostly rallied around Jones in the comment section of this post.

“Can’t wait for next year man!” Arrowhead Live replied.

Another KC fan responded: “It was a fun run this year ❤️💛 we appreciate you! Even though it didn’t end the way we all wanted. 🙏🏼”

While a third also voiced: “Thank you!! ❤️ 💛 Wasn’t the ending we all wanted but we’re incredibly grateful and proud of everything y’all have done for the team and city! Rest up champ! Can’t wait to see you bounce back next season!”

And a fourth agreed: “Yup. Enjoy the off-season man. Thanks for another great ride. Feel bad for you guys ending so close to the peak of football history. So close.”

Finally, one fan noted that “my 13-year-old son proudly wears your jersey to school on red Fridays,” while also thanking Jones for “a great 9 seasons!” The user finished by stating: “Go Chiefs!”

Although there has been a contingent of critics within the KC fanbase following the blowout Super Bowl loss, the large majority of supporters seem to mirror the comment section of Jones’ message. It’s been a magical three-year run that this Chiefs core has brought to Kansas City, and many fans will be forever grateful for the journey.

