Chiefs’ Chris Roland-Wallace Punished After Costly Decision vs. Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chris Roland-Wallace landed a punch on a Los Angeles Chargers player Sunday, earning an ejection at Arrowhead Stadium.

Whether the punch costs him a fine, a suspension or both remains unanswered — but the NFL has suspended players for punches at least twice in the past 11 months.

Chargers offensive lineman Alex Harkey shoved Roland-Wallace to the ground after a play, and Roland-Wallace answered with a swing, according to Mark Maske and other reporters on the scene. Officials disqualified him for the punch, according to Yahoo Sports.

Kansas City entered 4-0 against a winless Chargers team and led 19-3 at halftime, according to ESPN‘s box score.

“This game is getting chippy for no reason whatsoever,” beat writer Matt Derrick posted as the ejection unfolded.

Roland-Wallace had already lost one big play to a flag. With 13:40 left in the first half, he intercepted Justin Herbert, but a roughing-the-passer penalty on Ashton Gillotte wiped the turnover off the board. CBS rules analyst and former NFL referee Gene Steratore disagreed with the call.

Chiefs’ Chris Roland-Wallace Career Background

Roland-Wallace, 24, grew up in Palmdale, California, and starred at William J. Knight High School. He was a three-star prospect who caught 42 passes for 611 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior in 2017, according to the Arizona Athletics biography.

He spent four seasons at Arizona, and in 2022 he started all 12 games with 58 tackles, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Then came USC. Roland-Wallace transferred in the spring of 2023 as a redshirt senior, according to USC Athletics, already holding an Applied Humanities degree from Arizona.

No team drafted him. Kansas City signed him as an undrafted free agent in May 2024, and he made the roster out of camp and played all 17 games with two starts, according to Sports Illustrated‘s Chiefs coverage.

That rookie season included an interception of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in a 28-18 Chiefs win, according to Arrowhead Pride coverage. In 2025 he picked off a pass in Week 3 at the New York Giants, then landed on injured reserve with a back injury late in the season, according to Sports Illustrated.

The totals now stand at 32 games, 62 tackles and two interceptions, according to Chiefs.com.

Roland-Wallace’s Disciplinary Outlook

The NFL had announced no discipline as of Sunday evening. Two fines for similar incidents last December came in at $11,593 apiece, according to Spotrac‘s fines database.

Suspensions have followed punches, though. Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne drew a one-game suspension without pay for punching Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown on Nov. 9, 2025, according to The Associated Press. Payne was ejected in the second quarter, and a hearing officer upheld the suspension on appeal.

“Daron retaliated. The refs literally saw the first punch,” Washington defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, as quoted by ESPN. Kinlaw’s account put the first blow on St. Brown. The league suspended Payne anyway.

Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson received a two-game suspension without pay for striking Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb in the face after an Oct. 12 overtime game, according to The Associated Press. The NFL cut the penalty to one game on appeal, according to Bleacher Report coverage, which leaves Jackson eligible to return Oct. 25 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jackson threw his punch after the final whistle. Payne threw his in the second quarter after a verbal exchange. Roland-Wallace threw his in-game, after Harkey put him on the ground.

Now Roland-Wallace waits on the league office to learn whether his punch ends in a fine, one game or more.