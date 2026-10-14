Chiefs Announce Concerning Rashee Rice Decision Before Chargers Game

The Kansas City Chiefs, after missing the playoffs last season for the first time since 2014, appear to have put that disappointment in their rear view mirror.

A 4-0 start powered by a return to form of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the 134.3 yards-per-game rushing of offseason signing Kenneth Walker III have put the Chiefs right back at the top of the Super Bowl favorites list.

But they are not without issues — namely, an injury-thinned wide receiver corps that continues to limit Mahomes’ options. And the situation appears to get no better with a new announcement Wednesday morning.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced that receiver Rashee Rice would sit out Wednesday’s practice with a continuing hamstring injury, the only player absent as the team returned from its bye week.

With Tyquan Thornton already on injured reserve, Rice’s absence leaves Patrick Mahomes short-handed at receiver before Sunday’s Los Angeles Chargers game.

“As far as the injuries go, Rashee will be the only one that doesn’t go today. Everybody else is scheduled to do something,” coach Andy Reid said, according to Chiefs On SI.

“He’s actually feeling pretty good as he goes here, so we’ll see,” Reid said, as quoted by Brisco. “Those things, you start dealing with hamstrings, and it could be a week, could be two weeks, you don’t know, but I know he’s eager to get back in.”

Reid did not rule out Rice practicing later this week.

Rice left the Chiefs’ 30-27 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 4 and did not return, according to Pro Football Talk.

He caught two passes for 19 yards and a touchdown against the Denver Broncos, four for 83 against the Indianapolis Colts and seven for 88 at the Miami Dolphins. His season line stands at 13 catches, 190 yards and one score on 17 targets.

Rashee Rice’s Injury Issues — and Legal Troubles

Rice was born April 22, 2000, in Philadelphia, and the Chiefs drafted him 55th overall out of SMU in 2023. He totaled 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie and won a Super Bowl. His career numbers sit at 169 receptions, 1,987 yards and 15 touchdowns in 32 games.

A knee injury ended his 2024 season after four games, and a suspension cost him six games in 2025.

That suspension traced to a March 30, 2024, crash on U.S. Highway 75 in Dallas. An arrest affidavit put Rice’s Lamborghini SUV at 119 mph seconds before a six-vehicle collision, according to FOX 4 News. He pleaded guilty in July 2025 to felony racing on a highway and felony collision causing serious bodily injury. A judge sentenced him to five years of probation and 30 days in jail.

A positive marijuana test triggered that jail term. Rice went into custody May 19 and walked out June 16, FOX 4 reported.

Separately, Dacoda Jones, the mother of Rice’s two children, filed a civil suit Feb. 16 alleging assault from December 2023 through July 2025 and seeking $1 million, according to CBS Sports. The NFL ruled April 3 that Rice did not violate its personal conduct policy. Rice’s attorney said the legal process should run its course.

Kansas City Chiefs Depth Without Rashee Rice

Thornton dislocated his ankle later in the same Raiders game. ESPN’s Ian Rapoport reported the receiver should return within 12 to 16 weeks, with a late-season or playoff comeback possible, according to Chiefs On SI.

The Chiefs placed Thornton on injured reserve Tuesday and added receiver Justin Watson to the practice squad, Pro Football Talk reported.

That leaves Mahomes without two wideouts as the 4-0 Chiefs host the Chargers. Thursday’s and Friday’s practice reports will show whether he rejoins the offense in time.