Chiefs Writer Says Regressing Vet Won’t Be Cut: ‘Sorry to Break It to You’

The Kansas City Chiefs have a very interesting decision to make at the running back position this summer.

By all accounts, first- and second-year prospects Carson Steele and Deneric Prince have outplayed big-name veteran Clyde Edwards-Helaire throughout training camp. In fact, “CEH” has missed several practices altogether under the “illness” designation.

On July 29, Edwards-Helaire revealed the cause of these illnesses, expressing that he’s been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) on X. He spoke more about his symptoms with the media afterward on August 1 (more on that below).

Despite the recent bouts with PTSD, Edwards-Helaire has been regressing for a number of years and a contingent of the fanbase appears ready to move on in order to keep the two training camp standouts. On August 16, however, Arrowhead Pride writer Mark Gunnels explained why the Chiefs are unlikely to go that route within the latest edition of “Let’s Argue.”

“It seems like every year, there’s a sector in the fanbase that’s ready to cut Edwards-Helaire,” Gunnels began after a fan suggested releasing the veteran and rolling with Steele and Prince behind Isiah Pacheco. “Sorry to break it to you guys, but he will be RB2, at least for now.”

“Steele was very impressive in his debut, and maybe he will force head coach Andy Reid to bring back the fullback position,” the analyst acknowledged. “Nonetheless, we haven’t seen enough from Prince that would suggest him being on the team over Edwards-Helaire.”

Chiefs Reporter Does Not Expect Clyde Edwards-Helaire to Be Cut for 3 Reasons

Sifting through 53-man roster projections, most media members are in agreement with Gunnels at this time — including A-to-Z Sports Kansas City reporter Charles Goldman.

He detailed why he doesn’t expect Edwards-Helaire to be released on August 14.

“I don’t expect the Chiefs to cut CEH for mainly two reasons,” Goldman said. “1 – The same reason that [wide receiver] Skyy Moore will make the team, they value his mastery of the playbook/scheme. 2 – He has $1.325 million in dead money if cut. Distant 3 – Optics of cutting a guy who is struggling with PTSD.”

The Chiefs elected to re-sign Edwards-Helaire on a one-year, $1.7 million contract after the former first rounder received very few offers on the open market. As stated by Goldman, releasing him would surrender a dead cap charge of $1.325 million (guaranteed salary plus prorated signing bonus).

CEH will forever be a fascinating player around the Chiefs community. He has become a staff favorite in Kansas City, but he’ll never be a fan favorite after failing to live up to his draft status.

Having said that, he has proven to be a great teammate and a humble contributor since joining the organization.

If the Chiefs do choose to keep Edwards-Helaire at the roster cutdown, that doesn’t automatically mean Steele and Prince will get cut. But it does mean someone else will.

For example, Goldman predicted all four RBs would make the team, with Steele also playing fullback. In this scenario, veteran tight end Irv Smith Jr. lost his place on the 53.

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Opens up About PTSD Symptoms at Training Camp

Play

Edwards-Helaire has been very open about his difficulties with PTSD this summer.

“Living With PTSD is no small feat, its hard and very overwhelming,” the running back first wrote on X. “Within the last month I’ve Had many flare ups and the Amazing staff here at the Chiefs have been helping me get through some tough times. I’ll be back rolling next Practice! All Love, Glydro.”

A few days later, he told reporters more about his condition.

“Sometimes I’m admitted into the hospital, something like [I] can’t stop throwing up and it’s just, I [don’t] know [any way] pretty much to stop it,” Edwards-Helaire said on August 1. He described the symptoms as “real bad dehydration,” adding that “it’s really just mentally just not being there.”

“It’s one of those things where early on, guys who kind of pay attention — Travis [Kelce], Kadarius [Toney] at times… they’ll know ahead of time like — ‘OK, Clyde’s not laughing, he’s not giggling, he’s not himself,'” he continued, admitting that his PTSD most likely stems from a 2018 shooting that involved him at LSU.

“I would say that’s probably where a majority of things stem from,” Edwards-Helaire expressed. “But I wouldn’t necessarily say everything stemmed from that. I have best friends that passed away at young ages from gun violence and just not being in the right places at the right time.”

Later in the press conference, Edwards-Helaire noted that he feels talking about PTSD is “a big thing” for his eventual recovery. “I’m 25 years old just trying to live the rest of my life healthy,” he voiced at the time.