Chiefs Add 2 Players to Active Roster One Day Before Dolphins Matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading on the road for the first time this season to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

Just one day before kickoff, the Chiefs are elevating a pair of players from their practice squad. One is a two-time Super Bowl champion, and the other is a five-year NFL veteran.

Kansas City Chiefs Add LB Cole Christiansen, DE Tyreke Smith to Active Roster

The Chiefs announced that they are bringing linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive end Tyreke Smith to the active 53-man roster from the practice squad for their matchup against Miami on Sunday.

Christiansen has been with the Chiefs since signing with them back in 2022. He has won two Super Bowls with the team, contributing mostly on special teams and occasionally on defense. With Cooper McDonald placed on injured reserve two weeks ago, Kansas City needs an extra linebacker for at least the next three games.

Smith is entering his second season with the Chiefs. He spent most of 2025 on their practice squad, but was elevated to the active roster for the final two games of that season. Unfortunately, he did not play in either. Smith has also spent time on the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals‘ practice squads, and doesn’t have much regular season experience. DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah was listed on the injury report this week, so Smith may be insurance for him if Anudike-Uzomah has a setback.

Chiefs Focused on Stuffing the Run vs. Dolphins

Miami’s most dangerous player is running back De’Von Achane, who is coming off a career high 1,350 rushing yards in 2025. This past week, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo stated that limiting Achane in his top priority.

“With this team, the focus first has to be on the running back (Achane),” Spagnuolo said. “I think this back is legit. He’s the guy that can wreck the game because of his speed and where he can go. So, we’ve been heavy into stopping that.”

Defensive tackle Chris Jones echoed Spagnuolo’s sentiment, and added that the Dolphins also have a quarterback who can run well in Malik Willis.

“Achane is definitely a pillar of Miami’s offense,” Jones said. “They added Malik Willis as quarterback. He’ll put them in a good spot to be good this year. They started off rocky, but that’s a good offense. They’re young.”