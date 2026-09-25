Mansoor Delane Set to Return, 2 Starters Ruled out Week 3 vs. Dolphins

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ final practice ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins is in the books.

They will look to avoid a letdown against the 0-2 Dolphins. With a win the Chiefs will already have half of their win total from last year. Kansas City is also getting healthier and is set to receive a boost on defense.

Kansas City Chiefs CB Mansoor Delane Set to Return Week 3 vs. Dolphins

Coach Andy Reid spoke to the media following Friday’s practice and confirmed that barring a setback, cornerback Mansoor Delane has “a good chance” to play against Miami on Sunday.

Delane has been out of action since snagging the first interception of his career on the opening drive of Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. As he fell to the ground, Delane injured his shoulder. He originally hurt his shoulder early during the offseason, but thankfully this time around it wasn’t as severe.

Despite practicing all of last week, the Chiefs held Delane out of Week 2’s win over the Indianapolis Colts out of precaution. After practicing in full again this week, he should be good to go.

OT Josh Simmons, S Chamarri Conner Ruled out vs. Dolphins

Simmons still has not practiced since sustaining a back injury during training camp. Reid has continuously said that he is making progress, but it hasn’t been enough to get back on the field. At this point it seems like a strong possibility that Simmons is held out at least until after Kansas City’s Week 5 bye week.

Conner did return to practice on Wednesday earlier this week. Although he participated all three days, Conner will not play against Miami. Reid stated earlier in the week that they were going to take things slowly with him. It makes sense given that Conner missed most of training camp and all of preseason with a knee injury.

Conner could have a shot to play in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Other than Conner and Simmons, the Chiefs are looking good health-wise. Linebacker Cooper McDonald is on injured reserve for at least three more weeks with a knee injury, and defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott is eligible to return from IR in Week 5 after rehabbing from a torn ACL he sustained last season.