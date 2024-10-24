DeAndre Hopkins Sends 1-Word Message After Chiefs Trade

The DeAndre Hopkins trade between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans is now official on October 24.

And since the initial report that Hopkins would be dealt to KC, the former three-time first-team All-Pro playmaker has said exactly one word on social media: “Activated…”

Hopkins posted this one-word message on Instagram, along with a photo of himself and a video of him backing out of a driveway in his car if you scroll right. In the video, two children are giving the “deuces” or “peace” symbol from the backseat of the convertible, seemingly referencing an impending departure.

This post already has over 75,000 likes in approximately 24 hours.

On his Instagram story, Hopkins has also reposted a couple of images and videos that he was tagged in. The first was from a friend in Tennessee who was bidding him farewell, while the next two were from Chiefs fans celebrating his arrival.

Hopkins has not posted on X since the news of this trade. He also has not addressed the Titans or Chiefs fanbases formally at this time.