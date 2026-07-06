Chiefs’ Biggest X Factor Isn’t Who You’d Expect

The Kansas City Chiefs are big on drafting and developing their own players.

Every now and then they will make a splash veteran free agent signing, but for the most part the Chiefs keep their roster young with homegrown talent. They are leaning heavily into that going into the 2026 season, particularly on defense.

No. 2 DE Opposite George Karlaftis Named Kansas City Chiefs’ X Factor for 2026

ESPN NFL analysts Mike Clay, Aaron Schatz, and Seth Walder recently did an in-depth examination of each NFL roster. Among their analysis were finding X factors for every team, and Walder found three for the Chiefs.

“The second edge rusher. Maybe that’s second-year player Ashton Gillotte. Perhaps it’s former first-rounder Felix Anudike-Uzomah. Or it could be R Mason Thomas, this year’s second-round pick. Regardless of who it is, the Chiefs need one of those players to emerge and become a pass-rushing threat opposite George Karlaftis. If not, that will be a weak point for the Chiefs’ defense.”

Perhaps besides wide receiver, defensive end is the position that Kansas City could benefit from improving the most. Even its top DE — George Karlaftis — has been on a bit of a downward trend as of late, recording just 14 sacks over the past two seasons.

Defensive line coach Joe Cullen revealed that Karlaftis underwent a surgical procedure on his right hand during the middle of last season, so it’s reasonable to expect Karlaftis to bounce back in 2026 if he remains healthy. However, he certainly could use some help.

It remains to be seen if the Chiefs will add another body to their DE room, but there aren’t really any inspiring options left on the market. It appears they are willing to see how things develop during training camp, with the hope that at least one of their young guys step up.

Ashton Gillotte, R Mason Thomas, Felix Anudike-Uzomah to Compete for Snaps in 2026

Gillotte could be first in line for the opportunity to start opposite Karlaftis, as he easily has the most NFL production among the three. As a rookie in 2025, Gillotte appeared in all 17 games, recording 38 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defensed in two starts. That earned him the Chiefs’ Mack Lee Hill Rookie of the Year award.

Breathing down Gillotte’s neck will be Thomas, who Kansas City selected in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Thomas is a speedy pass rusher who has a quick first step and plays with a high motor. During his final two seasons at Oklahoma, Thomas posted 49 total tackles, 15.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

The wildcard in the equation is Anudike-Uzomah. A first-round pick by the Chiefs in 2023, Anudike-Uzomah has been a bust through three seasons. He has faced some tough obstacles such as staying healthy and being buried on the depth chart by veterans, but he hasn’t made much of an impact when given opportunities.

Anudike-Uzomah has made three starts in 34 career games, recording 41 total tackles, three sacks, and two forced fumbles. Kansas City declined to pick up his fifth-year option, making 2026 the last year on his rookie contract. If he can’t put it together, Anudike-Uzomah may not even make the final 53-man roster this season.