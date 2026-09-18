Chiefs Legend to Be Inducted Into Team Hall of Fame at Halftime vs. Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 on “Sunday Night Football.”

That will mark back-to-back primetime games at Arrowhead Stadium, with Kansas City coming off a big season opening win over the Denver Broncos Monday night. The atmosphere could be even more electric this week, as the Chiefs are set to induct one of their best and most popular players in franchise history into their Hall of Fame.

Derrick Johnson to Be Inducted Into Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame During Halftime of Week 2 Matchup vs. Colts

Linebacker Derrick Johnson spent 13 seasons with the Chiefs from 2005-2017. He will now take his rightful place in the Chiefs Hall of Fame after a legendary tenure.

Johnson is the Chiefs’ all-time leading tackler, recording 1,154. He was selected in the first round (15th overall) of the 2005 NFL Draft by Kansas City after a dominant collegiate career with the Texas Longhorns.

Johnson was a starter for the Chiefs right off the bat, and had a solid first four seasons as a pro. In 2009 when Todd Haley took over as head coach and the defense switched to a 3-4 scheme, Johnson was shockingly demoted to a backup role because of his inexperience in that scheme. He found his way back as a starter by the end of the season.

Johnson’s game went to the next level after that. He recorded over 100 tackles for the first time in his career in 2010, and would do so in four of the next five seasons. In the one season he didn’t, it was due to a torn Achilles that he sustained in Week 1 of 2014, costing him the rest of the season. He bounced back strong in 2015, starting every game and posting 116 tackles.

Unfortunately, Johnson tore his other Achilles late in the 2016 season. He returned the next season and played in nearly every game, but he was noticeably a step slower. After the 2017 campaign, the Chiefs voided the last year remaining on Johnson’s contract, making him a free agent.

Derrick Johnson Will Also Serve as Drum Honoree in Week 2

Following his former teammate Alex Smith from last week, Johnson will also serve as the drum honoree during pregame festivities. To this day, it’s common to see several fans wearing Johnson’s jersey at games and around the city. The fans will surely get pumped up to Johnson banging the drum ahead of kickoff while doing the legendary “tomahawk chop.”

Johnson signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2018, but would appear in just six games with them before being released at his request. He officially retired after signing a one-day ceremonial contract with the Chiefs in 2019. Although he never won a championship, Johnson played on several good Chiefs teams, particularly in the latter stage of his career.