Ed Kelce Announces Major Personal News Ahead of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding

Romance appears to be in the air for more than just Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

As speculation continues to swirl around the superstar couple’s reported wedding plans, Travis’ father, Ed Kelce, has shared what appears to be a major personal update of his own.

The father of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Jason Kelce recently posted a photo on social media featuring Doree Hepner, prompting fans to take notice of what may be a new relationship.

The post comes at a time when interest in the Kelce family is at an all-time high, with ongoing reports and rumors surrounding Swift and Travis’ upcoming wedding.

Ed Kelce Appears to Make New Relationship Social Media Official

Ed shared a photo with Hepner while attending a live music event.

Alongside the Instagram photo, he wrote, “With the dynamic and gorgeous Doree Hepner at 118 North, listening to York Street Hustle: their Summer Soul(stice) show.”

The caption quickly drew attention from followers, many of whom viewed it as one of Ed’s most public displays of affection on social media.

While Ed has not publicly commented further on the nature of the relationship, the post sparked discussion among fans who closely follow the Kelce family.

Ed was previously married to Donna Kelce for nearly 25 years before the pair divorced. Despite their split, the former couple has remained friendly and frequently supported their sons’ careers together.

Ed Kelce Was Previously Linked to Close Friend Mentioned in Obituary

The relationship update comes nearly a year after Ed publicly honored longtime friend Maureen Maguire following her death.

On August 2, he shared a link to Maguire’s obituary on Facebook.

The obituary described Maguire as a devoted mother who enjoyed traveling, attending concerts, and spending time with friends and family.

It also referenced her friendship with Ed.

“She also grew an unexpected love for football later in life, sharing many laughs and adventures with her beloved friend Ed Kelce and her loyal dog Butch,” the obituary stated.

“Together, they traveled often and attended football games and concerts, and embraced every opportunity to enjoy life to the fullest.”

The obituary also described Maguire as someone who loved entertaining.

“A natural hostess, she was famous for throwing the best parties, always full of warmth, laughter, and unforgettable food,” it added.

Now, fans are speculating that Hepner may be a new romantic partner after Ed’s recent social media post.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Speculation Continues

The timing of Ed’s post has drawn additional attention due to the ongoing focus on Swift and Travis.

Reports and rumors surrounding the couple’s wedding plans have intensified in recent weeks.

According to TMZ, activity near Swift’s Rhode Island property fueled speculation that a wedding celebration could be taking place nearby. The outlet reported that workers were assembling a large tent and constructing a wooden floor at the luxury Ocean House hotel.

Other reports have focused on New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

TMZ previously reported that the couple was planning a large-scale wedding celebration at the iconic venue, citing sources familiar with the plans.

The venue’s privacy features, including underground parking and a lack of exterior arena windows, have fueled discussion about its potential suitability for a high-profile event.

Adding to the speculation, New York City is Zohran Mamdani, referenced Swift’s wedding while discussing the city’s busy upcoming summer schedule.

“We know it coincides with the Knicks‘ Finals run. We know it coincides with July Fourth, America 250, Taylor Swift’s wedding — all happening at the same time — and we are so excited to welcome the world here,” Adams said.

Neither Swift nor Travis has publicly confirmed wedding details.

The couple announced their engagement in August after beginning their relationship in 2023.