The Kansas City Chiefs are dealing with multiple injuries at the bottom of their roster.

Second-year running back Brashard Smith is currently on injured reserve, and rookie RB Jayden Ott has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Tight end Jared Wiley sustained a fractured ankle during the Chiefs’ win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.

Kansas City Chiefs Sign RB E.J. Smith to Practice Squad

Rookie running back E.J. Smith is returning to the practice squad after spending all of training camp and preseason with the Chiefs. He was waived with an injury settlement shortly after roster cuts in early September. Smith signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent after a six-year collegiate career with Stanford and Texas A&M.

Smith is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame RB Emmitt Smith. E.J. flashed during the offseason, but was always going to be a longshot to make the roster with so many other talented players ahead of him. Now back with the Chiefs’ practice squad, he can resume getting reps and experience in the playbook.

Chiefs Sign TE John FitzPatrick, Release WRs Jacob De Jesus and Bub Means

Kansas City made another move on Tuesday, signing tight end John FitzPatrick to the practice squad. As corresponding moves for the Smith and FitzPatrick acquisitions, the Chiefs have terminated the practice squad contracts of wide receivers Jacob De Jesus and Bub Means.

FitzPatrick was a sixth-round draft pick by the Falcons in 2022. His best year came in 2025, recording 12 receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown with the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, he tore his Achilles late during that season and hasn’t played since, though he did have a brief stint with the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad earlier this year.

De Jesus returned three kickoffs for 66 yards in his NFL debut for the Chiefs against Atlanta last week. He was released during roster cuts in August after spending the entire offseason with Kansas City. The team re-signed him in early November.

Means was just signed with Kansas City’s practice squad two weeks ago. Kansas City didn’t yet have new wide receiver Josh Downs, and Xavier Worthy had a hamstring injury scare. Now that those two things are squared away, the Chiefs are moving on from Means.