Chiefs Fill Open Roster Spot With Former Saints WR

The Kansas City Chiefs are always shuffling the bottom of their roster, trying to find a hidden gem.

Earlier this week they signed wide receiver Jacob De Jesus, who spent training camp and preseason with the team. Kansas City is thin at the receiver position, and could make a trade for one before the November 10 deadline. For now, it has added another wideout to take a look at.

Kansas City Chiefs Sign WR Bub Means to Practice Squad

According to a report from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs have filled the final opening on their practice squad with wide receiver Jerrod “Bub” Means. A former fifth-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2024, Means ran a 4.4 40-yard dash during the pre-draft process.

During his senior year at Pittsburgh, he recorded 41 receptions for 721 yards and six touchdowns. With his speed and 6-foot-1, 215 pound frame, Means is a downfield threat who can make contested catches. Unfortunately, his NFL career has been derailed by injuries.

He impressed enough to make the Saints roster as a rookie, but appeared in just seven games before landing on injured reserve with an ankle injury. That also cost him the entire 2025 season. Means did not make New Orleans roster in 2026, and had a short stint with the Cleveland Browns‘ practice squad afterward.

Examining the Chiefs’ Practice Squad

Before signing De Jesus and Means, Kansas City had just two wide receivers on its practice squad — Justin Watson and Omari Evans. If injuries ramp back up at the position, which has happened this season, the Chiefs now have some depth.

The Chiefs also have four defensive linemen of their practice squad — Emmanuel Ogbah, Michael Heldman, Tyreke Smith, and Marcus Harris. Ogbah is a longtime veteran who has recorded 47.5 sacks throughout his career. Heldman is an undrafted free agent who signed with the Chiefs in early September.

Smith has been elevated to the active 53-man roster a couple of times this season, but has not yet been active for an NFL game. Harris was a standout during preseason, and was activated for the first two games of the season, playing seven snaps on defense. The most notable name on Kansas City’s practice squad is kicker Justin Tucker, who was signed amid Harrison Butker’s struggles.