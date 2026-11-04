Chiefs Reunite With Speedy 1,000-Yard WR Ahead of Pivotal Trade Deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs remain poised to make a major addition to the wide receiver room ahead of the NFL’s November 10 trade deadline, but made another move in the margins to fill out their depth in the meantime.

Kansas City announced on Wednesday, November 4 that it brought back wideout Jacob De Jesus, who spent significant time with the franchise ahead of the regular season.

“The Kansas City Chiefs signed WR Jacob De Jesus to the practice squad,” Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports reported on X. “He was with the team during training camp and the offseason. They also tried out eight more players, including other wide receivers, defensive backs and a defensive tackle.”

Jacob De Jesus Could Help Chiefs as Wide Receiver, Return Specialist

De Jesus is a 24-year-old undrafted rookie out of California where he amassed more than 1,000 yards and six TDs on 108 catches across 13 games played last season.

He was also a high-level kick and punt returner at both California and for two seasons prior when he played for Nevada-Las Vegas. De Jesus led the Mountain West Conference in both punt and kick return yardage (total yards and yardage per game) in 2023. He also led the MWC in total punt return yards gained the following year.

An undersized player, De Jesus stands at just five-feet, seven-inches tall and weighs only 170 pounds, relying on explosive speed as his primary asset.

Patrick Mahomes Sent Chiefs Message on WR Need Before Trade Deadline

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke with media members Wednesday about the team’s need to reestablish a deep threat following the loss of Tyquan Thornton to an ankle dislocation in Week 4.

“Obviously, you miss Tyquan’s speed and how he’s able to track the ball downfield. … Some of the downfield stuff is more about the teams that we’ve faced,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, we’ve got to get back to that.”

De Jesus doesn’t have the experience, and may not have the requisite size, to serve in that function for the Chiefs. However, the team’s decision to add him may be a low-risk, long-shot type of bet that perhaps there is an outside chance the WR can develop into that type of player.

In the meantime, though, fans should expect Kansas City to look hard at Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Josh Downs of the Indianapolis Colts as options ahead of the trade deadline.

Neither player is a perfect fit.

While Thomas would be in theory, his play has declined meaningfully since a breakout rookie season in 2024, and his trade cost may prove too high given the risks he represents. There is also a chance the Jags won’t deal him to Kansas City and make one of their primary AFC competitors better ahead of a potential playoff matchup.

Downs wants out of Indy, and the Colts are definitely sellers. He’s likely going to end up elsewhere in the coming days, but his undersized frame and proclivity for playing in the slot doesn’t precisely fit the Chiefs’ greatest needs at the position.