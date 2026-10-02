Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Still a Big Believer in Former 1st-Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs are still working out some kinks on offense.

The unit has been explosive at times, but also has gotten into a few too many ruts. The passing attack in particular has been inconsistent. A specific offensive playmaker has been under criticism for being off to a slow start.

Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Goes to Bat for WR Xavier Worthy

Worthy has posted 10 receptions for 63 yards and one touchdown so far on the season. While that isn’t nothing, many had higher expectations for the third-year receiver. While speaking to the media on Thursday, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy defended Worthy’s underwhelming start, and believes he will be utilized more moving forward.

“Xavier does a great job in his mental and physical preparation each and every week,” Bieniemy said. “We got stuff for him. Sometimes things are taken away, and that’s when you got to give hats off to the defense. Obviously, we got to find a way to get a little bit more creative with him, But I’ll say this, he’s actually doing a heck of a job in the running game. He’s blocking.”

Coach Andy Reid recently revealed that Worthy is still dealing with shoulder pain, which dates back to the torn labrum he sustained last season. Despite that, Worthy has still ran a route on 90% of Mahomes’ drop backs this season.

Eric Bieniemy Says His WRs Are Team-First Oriented

The Chiefs’ offense has centered around the rushing attack this season. It has embraced being more physical, which has helped running back Kenneth Walker III lead the NFL in rushing so far. The wide receivers have been apart of that, which Bieniemy praised them for.

“Everybody has fully accepted their role. This is the thing I appreciate about them, those guys are not about numbers. They are more concerned right now with the outcome of the game. When it’s all said and done, our guys prefer to have W’s rather than have personal stats. That’s a tribute to who we are culturally. Also, credit to our head coach — the foundation which he’s laid and the way we do things.”