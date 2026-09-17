Eric Bieniemy Isn’t Giving up on Underutilized Chiefs Weapon

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ offense looked more physical than it has in a long time against the Denver Broncos.

It’s offensive line dominated the trenches, and running back Kenneth Walker III ran wild. The Chiefs’ brass promised the offense would commit to the rushing attack and running plays from under center more, and that was delivered in Week 1. While the passing game did get off to a slow start, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was able to complete 13 of his final 15 passes.

Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Will Integrate WR Cyrus Allen More as Season Progresses

Despite getting a ton of hype throughout the offseason, Chiefs rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen played just one snap on offense against Denver. While speaking to the media on Thursday, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said they are taking things slowly with Allen, but guarantees he will become a significant contributor.

“Cyrus is working his tail off,” Bieniemy said. “I don’t think anything was done malicious. He played on special teams, unfortunately he got the penalty. We’re going to continue bringing him along, and making sure that we’re bringing him along the right way, and not putting him in a situation where he’s not sure of himself. But the thing I love about Cyrus — Cyrus comes to work every single day. That’s the beauty of it, and he’s going to be a part of our success moving forward. I can guarantee you that.”

Chiefs Need Cyrus Allen to Emerge Soon

It is very typical of the Chiefs taking things slowly with their rookie receivers. However, they’re not going to want to wait too long with Allen. Kansas City’s top three receivers — Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Tyquan Thornton — combined for just five catches for 37 yards in Week 1. To Rice’s credit, he did break a tackle and score a 13-yard touchdown.

However, those three struggled to create separation and get open for most of the game. Allen has been praised for his sharp route running and ability to beat man coverage, something the Chiefs sorely need. It’s probably safe to say Bieniemy and coach Andy Reid will open thing passing game up over the next couple of weeks, leading to more opportunities for Allen.