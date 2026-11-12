Eric Bieniemy Breaks Silence on Sideline Tirade With Emmett Johnson

The Kansas City Chiefs got back on track in Week 9 with a comfortable 35-12 win over the New York Jets.

However, things were uncomfortable during the first half of that contest. The Chiefs had a narrow 14-12 lead, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustained what appeared to be a serious elbow injury. Fortunately, he was able to play through it, and Kansas City dominated the second half.

Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Discusses Sideline Tirade With RB Emmett Johnson

Mahomes’ injury occurred when he was hit by Jets pass rusher David Bailey off the edge. Bailey beat right tackle Jaylon Moore, but rookie running back Emmett Johnson got some heat from offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for failing to help out Moore with a chip block.

Bieniemy was visibly angry and upset with Johnson. As we know by now, he is a disciplinarian coach who isn’t afraid to get after his guys. While speaking to the media on Thursday, Bieniemy didn’t shy away from admitting it was a tough conversation.

“Colorful conversations always take place, unfortunately you guys caught me with that one,” Bieniemy said. “Unfortunate situations like that, you don’t want it to happen, but when it happens, you correct yourself and you continue moving on. My conversation with Emmett will stay between us. It was very colorful and fun.”

Eric Bieniemy Has a Method to His Madness

Despite his tough and, as Bieniemy describes it, “colorful” approach to coaching, his players consistently praise him. Bieniemy does a good job of teaching a lesson after emotions calm down, which is what he went on to explain.

“Everybody has a job to do,” Bieniemy continued. “The right tackle has to do his job, that’s where it starts. Emmett has to have a feel and do his part. Am I blaming him for anything? No, not at all. Things happen throughout the course of a season. If those things don’t present themselves, they don’t become those valuable lessons that need to be taught and learned.”

Johnson is having a stellar rookie season with 111 rushing yards, 237 receiving yards, and two total touchdowns. He has also impressed as a kickoff returner. Bieniemy is a former NFL running back, and is getting the most out Johnson and starter Kenneth Walker III.