Chiefs Starter Turns Heads With Cryptic Post Following New Reported Signing

The Kansas City Chiefs came to terms on a contract agreement with Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton on March 11, guaranteeing the newcomer $15 million, and the move appeared to get the attention of KC starting CB Jaylen Watson.

“😳,” Watson posted cryptically on X, exactly 10 minutes after the Fulton news.

Although it’s unclear if Watson is reacting to the Fulton news — and it’s also unclear if this emoji would represent a positive or negative reaction — this post quickly turned heads on social media.

Several Chiefs fans chimed in, and different users interpreted Watson’s post in different ways.

“You still outside bro dont sweat [Trent McDuffie] going back to nickel,” one well-liked response said. Another user agreed with that assessment, planning for Watson and Fulton on the outside.

“How should we take this tweet?” A more critical opinion asked. “Getting burnt in the super bowl may have the chiefs wanting to help the secondary? Will only provide more depth and allow Mcduffie to play slot.”

And another wrote: “Competition only makes you better, tell [Brett] Veach to bring back [safety] Justin Reid now.”

“He talking bout that bag he know he bout to get 😮‍💨,” a very different take on Watson’s post voiced.

While an opposing perspective simply told Watson to “pack yo bags.”

Finally, one positive fan commented: “The defense finna be lethal.”

Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson Is Due for a Contract Extension

As one response noted, Watson may not be upset that the Chiefs decided to bring in another cornerback. He might just be in awe of how much money he’s set to make when he hits free agency in 2026.

Watson is a former seventh-round pick that almost didn’t get drafted. Since then, he’s worked his way up the ladder, taking over the starting role while also helping lead Kansas City to two Super Bowl titles in 2022 and 2023.

Despite that, the rising CB has only made approximately $2.645 million during his pro career according to Over the Cap.

Watson should make more in 2024 due to NFL playtime incentives — his base salary has been bumped up to $3.406 million this year — but he’s still earning a fraction of what the Chiefs just paid Fulton.

That could make Watson a very happy man, or he could be frustrated that KC dished out big money to a free agent when both him and McDuffie still need new contracts.

Is Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson Being Replaced?

There is a third emotion that Watson could be vocalizing with the above emoji, and that’s concern.

It’s quite possible that Watson could be fearful that Fulton was brought in to replace either him, or one of his draftmates like RFA Nazeeh Johnson or backup Joshua Williams.

As one fan stated, the Chiefs’ secondary didn’t have a great showing in the Super Bowl. Watson himself allowed both of his targets to be caught for a total of 73 yards and 1 touchdown (per Pro Football Focus).

That Watson performance yielded a putrid passer rating against of 158.3.

McDuffie logged a better passer rating against (89.6), but he also surrendered 4 receptions for 46 yards, while slot CB Chamarri Conner was only hit for 14 yards despite a 95.8 passer rating allowed.

Keep in mind, the Philadelphia Eagles were up big on the scoreboard early in Super Bowl 59, so the opposition did not throw the ball as much in the second half.

Any way you slice it, assuming the Fulton signing is made official on March 12, he’s competition for someone. That may not be Watson, but it should tell this 2022 draft class that tough decisions are coming — and those who perform will receive second contracts.