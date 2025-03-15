Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Re-Sign Trusted Patrick Mahomes Target Despite ‘Interest’ From Other Teams

The Kansas City Chiefs reunited with one of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' favorite wide receivers.

It appears veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster learned his lesson, as he elected to re-sign with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency this time around.

FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz was the first to report the news on March 15, stating: “BREAKING: The Chiefs are re-signing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, multiple sources tell @NFLonFOX. A key weapon for Patrick Mahomes stays in Kansas City.”

In a follow-up post, Schultz also revealed that “the former Pro Bowler had interest elsewhere, but wanted to stay in KC.”

With fellow veteran wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Justin Watson choosing to sign with new teams in NFL free agency, getting Smith-Schuster back is more important than it seems.

Like Watson, Smith-Schuster serves as more than just a pass-catcher for KC. The savvy, physical wide receiver uses his 6-foot-1 frame to play a grittier role as a blocker in both the run game and creative WR screens.

He’s also a proven team leader, providing a wealth of knowledge and experience for younger playmakers like Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, among others.

Finally, perhaps the most important reason for KC to re-sign Smith-Schuster in 2025 is his uncanny chemistry with Mahomes. Certain wide receivers just seem to click with the Chiefs’ superstar QB, and Smith-Schuster has been one of them — operating well underneath in space similar to Travis Kelce.

And with Rice potentially missing time due to a possible suspension next year, Smith-Schuster’s presence will be important as an integral backup who already has familiarity inside the KC system.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Gets Do-Over of 2023 Free Agency, Choosing to Re-Up With Chiefs This Time

Just after Schultz broke the Smith-Schuster news, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that it will be a “one-year deal” for the veteran wide receiver. So, it’s basically a short-term re-up for Smith-Schuster and Kansas City after the 28-year-old decided to return to his old team following his release last August.

Although the reunion isn’t surprising whatsoever, it is nice to see.

Two years ago in 2023, Smith-Schuster signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract with the New England Patriots just after winning a Super Bowl with the Chiefs. It was the first true multi-year payday of the pass-catcher’s career — although he only ended up earning a little over $16.64 million worth of that disastrous deal with New England according to Over the Cap.

By comparison the Chiefs only paid Smith-Schuster $1.21 million in 2024.

Financials aside, faced with the same decision as two years ago — stay in KC, or sign elsewhere (likely for more money) — Smith-Schuster chose to rewrite history and return. And that’s great news for the Chiefs as they attempt to win another championship in 2025.

