Chiefs Lose WR to AFC Contender in NFL Free Agency: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs lost a couple more free agents on Monday evening — assuming these reported contracts are signed when the new league year technically begins on Wednesday, March 12.

Earlier in the day, KC saw veteran running back Samaje Perine agree to terms with an AFC rival. Then defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton received a massive contract offer from an NFC franchise.

Just before Wharton’s deal was announced, Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson was named as a third Kansas City departure.

“Another [Houston] Texans signing,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on March 10. Continuing: “Houston is adding Chiefs FA WR Justin Watson, sources say, as the Penn graduate and former [Tampa Bay] Bucs WR lands in a new home.”

A recent report from NFL insider Tony Pauline claimed that the Chiefs “informed” Watson’s agent that “they do not have the money” to re-sign him in free agency. Kansas City followed up on that rumor by choosing to re-up with fellow free agent wide receiver Hollywood Brown, so the writing was on the wall for Watson.

With Tank Dell suffering a major injury in Houston, Watson should have an opportunity for some playing time behind star wideout Nico Collins and newcomer Christian Kirk. He’ll likely compete with pass-catchers like John Metchie III and Xavier Hutchinson for snaps inside the Texans offense.

Justin Watson Served an Underrated Role With Chiefs, Helping KC Win 2 Super Bowls

Watson is actually a three-time Super Bowl champ, but his first ring came with the Buccaneers. The second two were with the Chiefs, and his role in those title runs was that of an unsung hero.

Watson never lit up the stat sheet during his time in Kansas City, but he did sometimes catch big passes and score important touchdowns. He also served in a different way, occupying one of the grittier roles in the Chiefs’ system.

Head coach Andy Reid loved Watson for his ability as a run blocker and the general physicality that he brought. He finished with just over 1,000 regular season receiving yards as a member of the Chiefs (in three seasons), with 7 touchdowns and a career-best 460 receiving yards in 2023.

In the playoffs, Watson caught 9 of his 13 targets for 120 yards and 7 first downs. He suited up for a total of 9 postseason outings for Kansas City.