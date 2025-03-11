Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Lose WR to AFC Contender in NFL Free Agency: Report

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
Getty
The Kansas City Chiefs lost a member of their wide receiver corps in NFL free agency.

The Kansas City Chiefs lost a couple more free agents on Monday evening — assuming these reported contracts are signed when the new league year technically begins on Wednesday, March 12.

Earlier in the day, KC saw veteran running back Samaje Perine agree to terms with an AFC rival. Then defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton received a massive contract offer from an NFC franchise.

Just before Wharton’s deal was announced, Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson was named as a third Kansas City departure.

“Another [Houston] Texans signing,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on March 10. Continuing: “Houston is adding Chiefs FA WR Justin Watson, sources say, as the Penn graduate and former [Tampa Bay] Bucs WR lands in a new home.”

A recent report from NFL insider Tony Pauline claimed that the Chiefs “informed” Watson’s agent that “they do not have the money” to re-sign him in free agency. Kansas City followed up on that rumor by choosing to re-up with fellow free agent wide receiver Hollywood Brown, so the writing was on the wall for Watson.

With Tank Dell suffering a major injury in Houston, Watson should have an opportunity for some playing time behind star wideout Nico Collins and newcomer Christian Kirk. He’ll likely compete with pass-catchers like John Metchie III and Xavier Hutchinson for snaps inside the Texans offense.

Justin Watson Served an Underrated Role With Chiefs, Helping KC Win 2 Super Bowls

Watson is actually a three-time Super Bowl champ, but his first ring came with the Buccaneers. The second two were with the Chiefs, and his role in those title runs was that of an unsung hero.

Watson never lit up the stat sheet during his time in Kansas City, but he did sometimes catch big passes and score important touchdowns. He also served in a different way, occupying one of the grittier roles in the Chiefs’ system.

Head coach Andy Reid loved Watson for his ability as a run blocker and the general physicality that he brought. He finished with just over 1,000 regular season receiving yards as a member of the Chiefs (in three seasons), with 7 touchdowns and a career-best 460 receiving yards in 2023.

In the playoffs, Watson caught 9 of his 13 targets for 120 yards and 7 first downs. He suited up for a total of 9 postseason outings for Kansas City.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Jody Fortson's headshot J. Fortson
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Mecole Hardman's headshot M. Hardman
Peyton Hendershot's headshot P. Hendershot
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
D.J. Humphries's headshot D. Humphries
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Blake Lynch's headshot B. Lynch
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Justin Reid's headshot J. Reid
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Spencer Shrader's headshot S. Shrader
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Keith Taylor's headshot K. Taylor
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Josh Uche's headshot J. Uche
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Carson Wentz's headshot C. Wentz
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy

Comments

Chiefs Lose WR to AFC Contender in NFL Free Agency: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x