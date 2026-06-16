Chiefs Pass on FA Who Was Linked to Them Throughout Offseason

If the Kansas City Chiefs had to line up and play a game tomorrow, they would be in fine shape to do so.

However, general manager Brett Veach is always tweaking and trying to perfect the roster. Between now and Week 1 of the regular season, the Chiefs will add and depart with several players.

Kansas City Chiefs Pass on Signing FA DE Cameron Jordan

Defensive end was a major need for Kansas City entering the 2026 offseason. Jordan’s name often came up as a possibility for the team to add, which was started by star Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Jordan also recently attended Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ charity golf event, which fueled even more speculation. Unfortunately, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that Jordan will return to the New Orleans Saints on a one-year contract.

Jordan has spent his entire 15-year NFL career with the Saints. He posted 10.5 sacks last season, which was his highest total since 2021. As a whole he has recorded 132 sacks, 763 total tackles, 67 passes defensed, and 17 forced fumbles since entering the league back in 2011.

Jordan is an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. He has experience in Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s system, playing under him in 2012 and posting a career high 67 tackles, which was another link between him and potentially joining Kansas City.

An incentive-laden deal for just one year seems like something the Chiefs could have handled. That could signal multiple different things. Perhaps they are satisfied with the quality they have within their defensive end group, or maybe they want to save what little salary cap space they have for something else.

Chiefs Appear to Be Banking on Youth at DE

Most would agree that adding another proven veteran to the DE group would be ideal for Kansas City. There are still some options available, such as Jadeveon Clowney and Haason Reddick. The Chiefs may want to see how their young pass rushers look during training camp before making the decision to add a notable name.

George Karlaftis leads the DE corps has he enters his fifth NFL season. 2025 was a down year for him, tying a career low in sacks with just six. However, it was recently revealed that he was playing through an injury to his right hand, which he had to have surgery on during the middle of the season.

The Chiefs’ big addition to the group during the offseason was second-round draft pick R Mason Thomas. He’ll have a shot to start opposite Karlaftis right off the bat. Thomas is speedy pass rusher who possesses highly athletic traits and plays with a high motor. Combined with Karlaftis’ power approach, the two could complement each other well.

Ashton Gillotte is entering his second season, coming off being named Kansas City’s Mack Lee Hill Rookie of the Year in 2025. Gillotte recorded 38 total tackles and 1.5 sacks last season, and believes he will elevate his game in Year 2. If he does, he could fend of Thomas for a starting role.

2023 first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah is aiming to finally make an impact for the Chiefs in 2026. He has barely been on the field throughout his three-year career due to injuries and disappointing performance. Anudike-Uzomah is entering the final year of his contract, as Kansas City declined his fifth-year option.

The Chiefs have a pair of undrafted free agent defensive ends in Vincent Anthony Jr. and Anthony Dunn. Anthony Jr. is one to keep an eye on in particular, as he possesses a ton of physical gifts. Also in the mix is veteran Tyreke Smith, who spent most of last season on Kansas City’s practice squad.