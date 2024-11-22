Chiefs Called ‘Option’ for $160 Million QB Who Could ‘Learn From’ Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs have consistently prioritized the backup quarterback role despite flaunting two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes II as their starter.

This was evident when KC went out and signed long-time starter Carson Wentz this offseason, and it was also clear general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid weren’t done trying to upgrade the QB room when they brought in Bailey Zappe on a practice squad deal after the 53-man cutdown. As a reminder, Zappe was later poached off the practice squad by the Cleveland Browns.

Having said that, are the Chiefs comfortable with Wentz as their backup QB heading into a potentially historic postseason run? ESPN Radio’s Evan Cohen wasn’t completely sure of that after the news that the New York Giants are granting Daniel Jones his release on November 22.

Cohen listed Kansas City as one of eight plausible landing spots for Jones once he clears waivers — which is expected to happen because of his $160 million contract. If and when the former first-round talent does so, he would be free to sign anywhere for the league minimum, making him a realistic option for the Chiefs.

Now, why might Jones want to sign behind Mahomes? It’s possible he doesn’t, and he would prefer to go somewhere he can actually start over the final month and a half of football.

But let’s say no starting jobs are on the table — Cohen argued KC would make sense as a destination where Jones could sign in order to “learn from” Reid and Mahomes. It’s also never a bad idea to latch on with the Chiefs, considering their recent seasons have often ended in a Super Bowl appearance and potentially, an honorary championship ring.

Would Ex-Giants QB Daniel Jones Be an Upgrade on Carson Wentz?

Considering Jones is very likely to hit the open market in 2025, the Chiefs would only sign him in 2024 if they felt he was an upgrade on Wentz. Make no mistake, there are reasons to believe that he is.

Jones and the Giants have become the butt of many jokes since agreeing to the massive $160 million extension, but let’s not forget why they chose to re-up with him in 2023.

The season prior, Jones led what many felt was a below-average roster to the second round of the NFC playoffs, upsetting Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings in round one. He’s also an underrated dual threat talent who has run the ball for 15 touchdowns and over 2,000 yards throughout his career.

In terms of Jones versus Wentz, one could argue that the 27-year-old has a higher ceiling at this stage of their respective NFL journeys. The current Chiefs backup is 32 years old and has not truly played consistent, high-caliber football since 2018 or 2019 outside of his two-game stint with the Los Angeles Rams last year — but that’s obviously a very small sample size.

His sample size in Kansas City is just as brief. Wentz appeared in two preseason outings for the Chiefs this summer, completing 64.3% of his passing attempts for 57 yards and a touchdown. He was also sacked twice, and he converted on two 20-plus yard gainers.

Wentz did not throw an interception this preseason, but did fumble once. He managed to recover his lone fumble.

Surrounded by a notably worse supporting cast, Jones completed 63.3% of his passing attempts over 10 starts this season. He passed for 2,070 yards and 8 touchdowns, while also rushing for 265 yards and 2 TDs. ESPN tallied 8 total turnovers (7 interceptions, 1 fumble) and 29 sacks.

Mike Kafka Connection Links Daniel Jones to Chiefs

It is worth noting that there is one key coaching link between Jones and the Chiefs — Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Although Big Blue ran head coach Brian Daboll’s offensive system during Jones’ recent tenure in New York, not Kafka’s, the latter is still a disciple of Coach Reid. With one phone call, Veach and the Chiefs HC could find out everything they need to know about Jones before deciding on a potential signing.

By all accounts, Jones is also a model teammate and diligent hard worker, so his attitude fits the KC culture.

In theory, they could sign him to the active roster as a third QB, but that feels less likely considering Jones will probably have QB2 options elsewhere. A swap of backups is more plausible — albeit cutthroat.

If they chose to release Wentz, the Chiefs would save $542,647 according to Over the Cap. They would also eat a dead money charge of $2.2 million, but that’s on the books with or without Wentz.

In all likelihood, if this ever were to occur, Kansas City would use the cap savings from a Wentz cut to help ink Jones. Per Sportskeeda, a veteran with Jones’ six years of NFL experience would cost $1.055 million to sign if acquired on a league minimum salary.