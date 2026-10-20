Chiefs Linked to 61-Sack Free Agent as Health Concerns Ease

The Kansas City Chiefs could make some additions to their roster ahead of the second half of the season.

Many believe they are monitoring the trade market for a wide receiver, due to the injuries and inconsistencies they have had at the position. The Chiefs could also add a pass rusher amid their struggles to record sacks. However, they could look at the remaining free agent pool rather than making a trade.

Kansas City Chiefs Named Potential Destination for Free Agent Edge Rusher Haason Reddick

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report recently named some free agents who could give contending teams like the Chiefs a boost down the stretch. He identified EDGE Haason Reddick for Kansas City, who is one of the better pass rushers of the last five years.

“Reddick was one of the NFL’s most productive pass-rushers between the 2020-2023 seasons, a four-season stretch in which he tallied a whopping 50.5 sacks despite suiting up for three different organizations. While his production dipped significantly over the last two years—he’s recorded just 3.5 sacks since the start of the 2024 campaign—he could return to form in Kansas City.”

Reddick has posted 61.5 sacks throughout his nine-year NFL career. He spent the 2025 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but was plagued by various knee and ankle injuries. Reddick should be healthy and refreshed by this point, and could be a good veteran addition for the Chiefs as they continue to reclaim their top-dog status in the AFC.

Chiefs’ Pass Rush Still Looking for Consistency

Kansas City’s defense finally broke its three-game streak of not recording a sack during Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Although it posted four sacks on the day, there is a bit of an asterisk that came with it. The first being that it took nearly a full three quarters before bringing quarterback Justin Herbert dwon for the first time.

The flood gates opened after that, as the Chiefs recorded three sack in the fourth quarter. However, the Chargers were without their two starting offensive tackles, and Herbert is the second-most sacked quarterback in the league. Kansas City’s defense still has to prove it can get sacks against top tier competition, and may need to add someone like Reddick to the mix to do so.