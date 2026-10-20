Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Linked to 61-Sack Free Agent as Health Concerns Ease

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
The Kansas City Chiefs are being linked to Haason Reddick, who is now healthy and could contribute down the stretch of the season.
Getty
ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: Brett Veach, General Manager of the Kansas City Chiefs shakes hands with a fan before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs could make some additions to their roster ahead of the second half of the season.

Many believe they are monitoring the trade market for a wide receiver, due to the injuries and inconsistencies they have had at the position. The Chiefs could also add a pass rusher amid their struggles to record sacks. However, they could look at the remaining free agent pool rather than making a trade.

Kansas City Chiefs Named Potential Destination for Free Agent Edge Rusher Haason Reddick

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report recently named some free agents who could give contending teams like the Chiefs a boost down the stretch. He identified EDGE Haason Reddick for Kansas City, who is one of the better pass rushers of the last five years.

“Reddick was one of the NFL’s most productive pass-rushers between the 2020-2023 seasons, a four-season stretch in which he tallied a whopping 50.5 sacks despite suiting up for three different organizations. While his production dipped significantly over the last two years—he’s recorded just 3.5 sacks since the start of the 2024 campaign—he could return to form in Kansas City.”

Reddick has posted 61.5 sacks throughout his nine-year NFL career. He spent the 2025 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but was plagued by various knee and ankle injuries. Reddick should be healthy and refreshed by this point, and could be a good veteran addition for the Chiefs as they continue to reclaim their top-dog status in the AFC.

Chiefs’ Pass Rush Still Looking for Consistency

Kansas City’s defense finally broke its three-game streak of not recording a sack during Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Although it posted four sacks on the day, there is a bit of an asterisk that came with it. The first being that it took nearly a full three quarters before bringing quarterback Justin Herbert dwon for the first time.

The flood gates opened after that, as the Chiefs recorded three sack in the fourth quarter. However, the Chargers were without their two starting offensive tackles, and Herbert is the second-most sacked quarterback in the league. Kansas City’s defense still has to prove it can get sacks against top tier competition, and may need to add someone like Reddick to the mix to do so.

Nick Roesch Nick Roesch covers the NFL for Heavy Sports, with a focus on the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Chargers. He previously covered the Chiefs for USA TODAY Sports' Chiefs Wire, and all 32 NFL teams for A to Z Sports. Roesch's career in sports media spans 10 years. More about Nick Roesch

1 Comment

Chiefs Linked to 61-Sack Free Agent as Health Concerns Ease

Notify of
1 Comment
Follow this thread
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x