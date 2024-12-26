Ex-Chiefs QB Signs With Eagles After Jalen Hurts Injury: Report

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Ian Book received his next NFL opportunity on December 26.

“The [Philadelphia] Eagles are signing QB Ian Book to the practice squad following his visit yesterday, sources say,” NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported on Thursday of Week 17.

“Jalen Hurts (concussion) was listed as DNP [did not practice] on yesterday’s projected practice report while Kenny Pickett (ribs) was limited,” Garafolo explained. “Tanner McKee and Book now also available.”

Book spent the 2024 training camp and preseason period with the Chiefs, competing with Chris Oladokun for the third quarterback role in Kansas City. In the end, KC elected to move on from both players in favor of available former fourth-round talent Bailey Zappe.

Unfortunately, Zappe was later poached off the Chiefs’ practice squad by the Cleveland Browns. KC has since re-signed Oladokun as their QB3.

Ex-Chiefs QB Ian Book Reunites With Eagles Ahead of NFL Playoffs

There’s a reason the Eagles chose to sign Book as quarterback insurance, rather than someone else. The former 2021 fourth rounder of the New Orleans Saints spent some time in Philadelphia from 2022 through 2023.

That gives him some familiarity with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and his offensive system.

Book has not appeared in a regular season NFL game since his rookie campaign with the Saints in 2021. Although he has earned some looks during the preseason.

With the Eagles in 2023, Book completed 63.2% of passes for 91 yards and zero touchdowns or interceptions. He was sacked 3 times.

Statistically speaking, Book performed better with the Chiefs this summer. Over three preseason outings, the former Notre Dame signal-caller completed 72.7% of passes for 133 yards and 2 touchdowns. He did not throw any interceptions.

Sacks were Book’s major issue with Kansas City, as he took 5 of them in limited action. The fourth-year pro also fumbled twice with the Chiefs, losing one of them to the opposition.