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Chiefs Inactives: Raiders Lose Key Starter Ahead of Huge AFC West Clash

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The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their inactives lists ahead of their huge Week 4 clash.
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 27: Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders chases Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter of a game at Allegiant Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to remain perfect and move to 4-0 on the season.

With a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs will be alone atop the AFC West heading into their bye week. They will return in Week 6 to host the Los Angeles Chargers, kicking off 13 consecutive games to conclude the season.

Kansas City Chiefs Inactive Players List vs. Raiders: DB Chamarri Conner Making Season Debut

Here is the full list of Week 4 inactives for Kansas City:

  • OT Josh Simmons
  • TE Jared Wiley
  • LB Jack Pyburn
  • OT Diego Pounds
  • QB Garrett Nussmeier
  • CB Jadon Canady

Defensive back Chamarri Conner will make his 2026 season debut against the Raiders. He has been sidelined with a knee injury since late in training camp. Conner did not participate in preseason, and was inactive for the first three regular season games. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo stated this past week he will utilize Conner at both safety and nickelback.

We already knew that offensive tackle Josh Simmons would not play this week as he remains on the self with a back injury. Coach Andy Reid finally gave a little more insight on the situation, calling it a bulging disc in Simmons’ back. He also noted that the strength in Simmons’ leg is being impacted by the bulging disc.

Las Vegas Raiders Inactive Players List

Here is the full list of inactives for Las Vegas:

  • OG Jackson Powers-Johnson
  • QB Aidan O’Connell
  • CB Darrell Luter Jr.
  • S Tristin McCollum
  • DT Jonah Laulu

Starting right guard Powers-Johnson, who is dealing with a groin injury, is the big name out for the Raiders. He has started 24 games for Las Vegas throughout his three-year career. Second-year guard Caleb Rogers will likely start in Powers-Johnson’s place. Other than that, the Raiders are entering this matchup against the Chiefs very healthy.

Tight end Brock Bowers is not only active for this game, but he didn’t even have an injury designation. He missed both games against the Chiefs last season due to injury. However, Bowers torched Kansas City’s defense as a rookie in 2024, catching 18 passes for 198 yards and one touchdown against the unit.

Nick Roesch Nick Roesch covers the NFL for Heavy Sports, with a focus on the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Chargers. He previously covered the Chiefs for USA TODAY Sports' Chiefs Wire, and all 32 NFL teams for A to Z Sports. Roesch's career in sports media spans 10 years. More about Nick Roesch

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Chiefs Inactives: Raiders Lose Key Starter Ahead of Huge AFC West Clash

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