Chiefs Inactives: Raiders Lose Key Starter Ahead of Huge AFC West Clash

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to remain perfect and move to 4-0 on the season.

With a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs will be alone atop the AFC West heading into their bye week. They will return in Week 6 to host the Los Angeles Chargers, kicking off 13 consecutive games to conclude the season.

Kansas City Chiefs Inactive Players List vs. Raiders: DB Chamarri Conner Making Season Debut

Here is the full list of Week 4 inactives for Kansas City:

OT Josh Simmons

TE Jared Wiley

LB Jack Pyburn

OT Diego Pounds

QB Garrett Nussmeier

CB Jadon Canady

Defensive back Chamarri Conner will make his 2026 season debut against the Raiders. He has been sidelined with a knee injury since late in training camp. Conner did not participate in preseason, and was inactive for the first three regular season games. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo stated this past week he will utilize Conner at both safety and nickelback.

We already knew that offensive tackle Josh Simmons would not play this week as he remains on the self with a back injury. Coach Andy Reid finally gave a little more insight on the situation, calling it a bulging disc in Simmons’ back. He also noted that the strength in Simmons’ leg is being impacted by the bulging disc.

Las Vegas Raiders Inactive Players List

Here is the full list of inactives for Las Vegas:

OG Jackson Powers-Johnson

QB Aidan O’Connell

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

S Tristin McCollum

DT Jonah Laulu

Starting right guard Powers-Johnson, who is dealing with a groin injury, is the big name out for the Raiders. He has started 24 games for Las Vegas throughout his three-year career. Second-year guard Caleb Rogers will likely start in Powers-Johnson’s place. Other than that, the Raiders are entering this matchup against the Chiefs very healthy.

Tight end Brock Bowers is not only active for this game, but he didn’t even have an injury designation. He missed both games against the Chiefs last season due to injury. However, Bowers torched Kansas City’s defense as a rookie in 2024, catching 18 passes for 198 yards and one touchdown against the unit.